Peretz wants to stay at the club and help it secure promotion to the Premier League, despite receiving offers from other clubs.

The 25-year-old only arrived on loan in January, after a spell at Hamburger SV, to gain match practice. At Bayern Munich, where he joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv for over €5 million in summer 2023, he has no first-team prospects, sitting behind Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.

At St Mary's, however, he thrived, becoming a fan favourite and impressing across the board.