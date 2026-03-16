AFP
Alvaro Arbeloa gives Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe fitness updates as duo return to Real Madrid squad for Man City trip
Mbappe and Bellingham boost for Madrid
Mbappe has returned to training with Real Madrid after recovering from a sprain in his left knee that kept him out of the club’s recent matches. Meanwhile, Bellingham has also resumed training following a hamstring injury in his left leg, which required a period of rehabilitation.
The French forward has been following a conservative treatment plan over the last three weeks to avoid surgery on a knee issue. His return provides a significant tactical shift for Los Blancos, even if he does not start the second leg of the round of 16 tie against City. Arbeloa noted that Mbappe "gives us different qualities, but if there's one thing he has, it's that he's very intelligent. So I'm looking forward to having him on the field and being able to enjoy his goals."
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Arbeloa dismisses 'sacred cows' in squad selection
Despite the return of established stars, Arbeloa was quick to defend his selection policy, which has recently favored younger talents. He insisted that reputations do not guarantee a starting spot at the Bernabeu. "I haven't felt like I have any 'sacred cows.' Players like [Federico] Valverde, Vinicius and [Aurelien] Tchouameni have earned the minutes they've had, nothing more. The academy players are playing really well, and I think they're very talented," the former defender stated.
With more first-team regulars returning to fitness, Arbeloa faces a selection headache, but it's one he welcomes as the season reaches its climax. He added: "When players recover, I'll have many options, and my idea is to choose the eleven most suitable players for each match."
Defending against the Haaland threat
While much of the focus was on Madrid's attack, Arbeloa also addressed the defensive challenge of stopping Erling Haaland. In the first half of last week's 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Norwegian was kept quiet, and the coach hinted that he might stick with the same defensive strategy. "We have to defend Erling, and he's very tall, but [Arda] Guler did very well, and we'll have to see tomorrow if we can repeat that," he remarked, acknowledging the task ahead at the Etihad.
Arbeloa also took time to praise Federico Valverde, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture. The Uruguayan has become indispensable to the midfield, and his role is unlikely to change regardless of who returns to the lineup. Arbeloa confirmed: "He's at his best and has freedom of movement, and when Mbappe and Bellingham are around, it will continue to be like that."
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Focused solely on the task at hand
When questioned about his future and the pressure of the Real Madrid hotseat, Arbeloa remained defiant. He insisted that he is approaching his tenure with a long-term mindset despite the volatility of the role. "It's the last thing on my mind. I don't even think about it. The only thing I'm concerned about is tomorrow's match and that the Real Madrid fans are as excited as I believe they are now. How long I'm in this position doesn't worry me. I'm training as if I've been here for 15 years and have another 15 to go, so I'll keep going like this," he said.
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