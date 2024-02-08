'My hero!' - Role model Alisha Lehmann makes young girl's dream come true as Aston Villa Women star signs shirt & then 'likes' post on Instagram after gruelling League Cup tie

Aditya Gokhale
alisha lehmannGetty
Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa WomenWSL CupWomen's football

Alisha Lehmann showed off her heartwarming side as she signed a shirt for a young girl and liked her post on Instagram.

  • Fan watches Lehmann play against Brighton
  • Lehmann signs shirt and likes post on Instagram
  • Aston Villa win on penalties in League Cup

