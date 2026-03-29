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Alisha Lehmann hit with 'rabbit in the headlights' criticism as Leicester edge closer to WSL relegation after seventh successive defeat
Winter signing struggling to make an impact
Lehmann has failed to deliver the crucial firepower expected when she swapped Como for the Foxes in the winter. Brought in to spearhead their survival bid and silence her doubters, the move has been to no avail. The attacker has managed to score just one goal since her arrival, and her contributions remain heavily scrutinised as the club plunge deeper into trouble. The 1-0 loss to Brighton marks Leicester's seventh successive defeat, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table and edging ever closer to Women's Super League relegation.
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Dismal match statistics fuel commentator criticism
Her lack of impact was glaringly obvious in the Brighton game, before she was substituted for Rosella Ayane after 86 minutes. During her time on the pitch, she failed to register a single shot, managed a mere 22 touches, and lost possession 12 times. Furthermore, she completed only seven of her 10 passes. This lacklustre display prompted a blunt assessment from Trent Hutson, a commentator for BBC Radio Sussex.
Hutson stated: "Alisha Lehmann's final product has been lacking today. The limited games she has played in the WSL recently, coming back in and being thrust into a team that are struggling are never easy. Those moments where she picked the ball up and came into a little bit of space, she has just looked a bit like a rabbit in the headlights today."
Leicester boss refuses to blame individuals
Following the final whistle, Leicester manager Rick Passmoor addressed the media, refusing to blame individual players. Despite his side creating only five shots all match, he remains optimistic.
Passmoor said: "It is a tough one. We have just got to reflect and review and then move forward. We have ample time to prepare for the home run coming forward. There are parts of the game we have done well. I think the group are still together. We'll look forward to the next game come London City."
Asked if he retains confidence in his team, he added: "Absolutely. We knew this was going to be a challenge, we are in that right now. Players and staff all stick together, we make sure we inspire each other and look forward to the games coming up."
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Battle for survival intensifies in coming weeks
Time is rapidly running out for Leicester to salvage their season. The club currently sit at the very bottom of the table, four points adrift of West Ham, although they do hold one vital game in hand. Leicester return to WSL action on April 26 when they travel to face the London City Lionesses.