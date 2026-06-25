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Alexia Putellas agrees transfer to London City Lionesses as Barcelona icon takes on new challenge in WSL
Barcelona icon chooses London over American offers
Putellas has reached an agreement to join London City Lionesses, as reported by ESPN, after leaving Barcelona following 14 trophy-laden years. The Spain international had several offers to consider after deciding to end her time in Spain, including from the NWSL; however, London City Lionesses were always frontrunners to sign the Spaniard, and a deal has been agreed for a move to the Women's Super League side.
Putellas’s primary motivations for picking the London-based outfit stem from a strong desire to remain in Europe and stay close to her home country. Furthermore, the Spain international was eager to avoid joining another continental heavyweight that would force her to compete regularly against her beloved Barcelona.£50 bonus
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- AFP
Billionaire owner fuels elite Champions League ambitions
The historic deal is a direct product of the high-stakes vision mapped out by London City Lionesses' ambitious billionaire owner, Michele Kang. She is determined to transform her English franchise into a dominant force in the Women's Champions League.
London City Lionesses concluded their debut top-flight campaign in a modest sixth place, missing out on the top-three finish required for European qualification. Despite being an active work in progress, Kang's massive plans to construct a state-of-the-art training facility proved highly appealing to Putellas.
World Cup preparations drive comfort zone exit
Putellas is utilising this high-profile move to prepare herself optimally for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games. Entering the Women's Super League environment allows the 2023 World Cup winner to deliberately push herself completely out of her long-term comfort zone.
To facilitate a smooth tactical transition in London, club executives are also closing in on another massive transfer market masterstroke. London City Lionesses are on the verge of signing world-class defender Mapi Leon, reuniting Putellas with her former long-term Barcelona team-mate.
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Greatest scorer since Messi leaves irreplaceable legacy
Putellas departs Catalonia after captaining Barcelona to a second consecutive domestic and European quadruple, bowing out with 21 goals and 13 assists last term. With an astonishing 232 career goals for Barca, she cements her legacy as the top scorer in the history of the women's team, trailing only Lionel Messi across the entire club.
Her relentless individual brilliance led to consecutive Ballon d'Or and FIFA 'The Best' accolades in 2021 and 2022, redefining the modern standard of women's football. While Barcelona will undoubtedly remain European contenders, Putellas now turns her legendary focus toward mirroring that elite success in the United Kingdom.