Christian Pulisic, Alex Freeman and Malik Tillman rise as center back concerns linger - USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down after pre-World Cup friendlies

CHICAGO -- No more dress rehearsals and no more tune-ups; the next time the U.S. Men's National Team takes the field, it will be for the World Cup. Finally, some will say.

After years of buildup, there's no more experimenting or tweaking to be done. The next starting XI will be the one for the World Cup opener.

In truth, the starting group has been in Mauricio Pochettino's mind for months. He told reporters at the start of camp that he's generally had his best XI in mind since before March camp. Things could change, of course, due to injuries or form, but by and large, Pochettino seemed to feel pretty good about the XI he has in mind.

That didn't make these two games against Senegal and Germany meaningless, though. They will have reinforced some of his decisions, particularly about some of his younger players. They will also have given him some situations to consider as the U.S. prepare to navigate the realest of tests.

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down who boosted their stock in these final pre-World Cup tuneups and whose stock dipped heading into the tournament.