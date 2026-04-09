Technical decisions do not always succeed; errors in judgement or in executing plans can arise, especially at clubs plagued by managerial instability and frequent coaching changes.

Such missteps can undermine player form, swing match results, and keep both squad and supporters living on edge, making it hard to build the stability that titles demand.

That scenario mirrors the situation at Saudi club Al-Hilal, which appointed Italian coach Simone Inzaghi at the start of the current season; his unfamiliar tactical approach has unsettled both players and supporters.

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The abrupt shift in playing style and tactics caused early confusion, making it harder for the squad to absorb his methods in crucial domestic and continental fixtures.