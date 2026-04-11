Al-Ittihad’s top scorer and Al-Ahli’s rising stars… 5 players to watch in the Elite League play-offs

In a league that values passion as much as pedigree, talent shines as brightly as the stars in a sky that waits for no one.

The Elite League (Saudi Under-21 League) is no longer a mere stepping stone; it is now a genuine launchpad for champions, where promising narratives begin and dreams take shape with every pass, shot and exultant shout.

Once the league stage ends, four teams will contest a home-and-away play-off round, comprising eight matches across two legs, with the winners advancing to the quarter-finals to face the four direct qualifiers.

Yet the play-offs do more than simply decide which sides advance; they also spotlight the emerging talents set to shape their clubs’ present and future.