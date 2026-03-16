A defeat that hurts more than the score suggests. Milan were held at the Olimpico; Lazio needed only a goal from Isaksen, who capitalised on a blunder by Estupinan, the derby hero who reverted to the mediocre form he has shown all season. The Rossoneri must now look over their shoulders, with Juventus in fifth place just seven points behind. From the excitement of the derby to sporting despondency in Rome, all within the space of a single week.
AFP
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Agent Allegri: "He never thought he could win the Scudetto out of a sense of fairness. Leao on the transfer market? He hasn't been making a huge contribution this year"
ALLEGRI'S AGENT SPEAKSGiovanni Branchini, Massimiliano Allegri’s agent, spoke on “Radio Anch’io Sport” on Rai Radio 1 and made the following comments: "Allegri’s message has always been very pragmatic and level-headed: he never thought about winning the Scudetto, never said we should be chasing Inter, and has always said we need to watch our backs, because the objective is to qualify for the Champions League. Some people might have thought it was a strategy. Instead, it’s realism and honesty."
FUTURE LION
On Leao’s future, Branchini leaves all options open: “Should Milan still be counting on Leao? The club’s internal dynamics are complex: Leao is an asset to the club, so various factors need to be taken into account. He hasn’t been making a huge contribution this year; that’s plain for all to see. He remains an important player and must be defended to the end, as Allegri did yesterday in his post-match comments, despite the abrupt conclusion to his substitution."
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