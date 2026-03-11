The personnel situation at FC Bayern Munich in the goalkeeper position is becoming increasingly acute. After Manuel Neuer, substitute goalkeeper Jonas Urbig is now also apparently out of action for the time being.
Translated by
After Manuel Neuer, more bad news for FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig's absence from the pitch appears to be confirmed
According to information from Bild, FC Bayern is expecting him to be out for eight to ten days. The reason for this is a head injury that Urbig sustained on Tuesday during the 6-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo. In addition to Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen (14 March, 3.30 p.m.), he is also expected to miss the return leg against Atalanta next Wednesday (18 March, 9 p.m.), according to reports.
Urbig had to leave the pitch shortly before the final whistle after conceding the 6-1 goal, supported by two coaches. The 22-year-old had collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the final goal with a rebound. Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen delivered the bad news after the match: "Jonas is in hospital, he has most likely suffered a concussion." Sporting director Max Eberl also said that Urbig had been "a bit dazed" and "now of course has a huge headache".
Sven Ulreich set for comeback in Bayern goal after a year and a half
With Neuer also currently sidelined for several weeks due to a torn calf muscle, Sven Ulreich will guard Bayern's goal against Leverkusen for the first time this season. The 37-year-old last stood between the posts a year and a half ago, in a 5-0 Bundesliga win against Werder Bremen on 21 September 2024.
He had to take a break for personal reasons for much of last season. He then shared the sad reason for this in August 2025: his son Len had "passed away after a long, serious illness".
Although Ulreich is nominally the third goalkeeper in Bayern's squad, he brings a wealth of experience at the highest level and has always been there in the past when Neuer has been unavailable. He played 29 Bundesliga matches in the 2017/18 season and was involved in reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in the same season.
Jonas Urbig: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games 12 Goals conceded 12 Games without conceding a goal 4