On the final day of the winter transfer window, Felipe Chavez joined 1. FC Köln on loan. However, according to Sky, the Cologne club will not exercise its purchase option, so the youngster will now return to FC Bayern Munich for the time being.
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After making only a few brief appearances during his Bundesliga loan spell, the young midfielder is expected to return to FC Bayern Munich
As recently as March, the Abendzeitung reported that 1. FC Köln intended to exercise its option to sign him permanently. Although Chavez made only a few brief appearances under former coach Luka Kwasniok, the club had mapped out a clear development path for the young talent: "We want to ease him into the Bundesliga step by step," sporting director Thomas Kessler explained at the time.
Had Cologne paid the transfer fee, reported to be in the mid-single-digit millions, Bayern Munich would still have held a buy-back option to bring the Peruvian back to Säbener Straße in 2027 or 2028, underlining his status as a major talent within the club.
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In both Munich and Cologne, Chavez has featured only briefly to date.
Unlike with Noel Aseko, Munich did not need to activate this option for Chavez. Nevertheless, the Peruvian international saw only limited action during the relegation fight.
Even after René Wagner replaced the sacked coach in Cologne, the versatile midfielder rarely got the nod. He made seven appearances for the club but managed only 96 minutes on the pitch. His longest outing came on matchday 32, when he logged 28 minutes in central midfield during the 2-2 draw with Union Berlin; it would also be his final appearance.
He had previously made his Bundesliga debut for the German record champions; in January, Vincent Kompany granted him two brief cameos, totalling twelve minutes, against VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg.
The left-footer is still waiting for his first goal or assist in the top flight, and his contract runs until 2027.
Felipe Chavez: 2025/2026 Bundesliga Statistics
Team Matches Minutes played Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards FC Bayern Munich 2 12 - - - - FC Cologne 7 96 - - - -