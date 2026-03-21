Daniele Adani spoke to Florence’s leading newspapers about the match between his two former clubs (Fiorentina and Inter, to be precise), the current struggles of Italian football in Europe, and the season that is drawing to a close. Here are the comments from the former defender, now a pundit.
Translated by
Adani: “The Italian has a bit of fun with the referees and teases them. Baldini is the standout, while De Zerbi, Maresca, Xavi and Thiago Motta are the best”
Speaking to *Corriere Fiorentino*, Adani said:
FIORENTINA-INTER – “What do I expect from the match at the Franchi? That Inter’s recent dip in form will turn into intense focus and a desire to reclaim their status. From Fiorentina, on the other hand, I expect a repeat of the second half of their match against Milan: that’s where I saw the best aspects – focus, courage and goal-scoring opportunities. Fiorentina have underestimated the problems and thought that simply building the team would be enough to get the job done. I have respect for Pioli, but words alone aren’t enough for projects. De Zerbi? I’d be happy if he chose the Viola path, but I think it’s a long shot. The best are him, Maresca, Xavi and Thiago Motta. Thiago is another who hasn’t been given time, but he’s a visionary”
THE STATE OF ITALIAN FOOTBALL – “Italians get more enjoyment out of the refereeing chaos; we like the banter, the shortcuts, and the media share some of the blame for this. On the pitch, the ball moves slowly, players feign injuries and waste time without playing free-flowing, uncompromising football. We construct a false narrative, whilst the world moves fast and produces talents like Bayern’s Lennart Karl, aged 18. The bright spot in the Under-21s is Silvio Baldini: the free agent within the system; sometimes magic happens."
Speaking to *La Repubblica*, he added:
FIORENTINA-INTER – “I’d like to see a full-strength Fiorentina side that takes control of the game, galvanised by their recent results, respecting the opposition but showing pride and courage. This is a team that never really got the season off the ground. They’ve been carrying the weight of a slow start for months, and when you find yourself in an unexpected situation, it becomes difficult to regain unity. Vanoli has done a job worthy of the task. I particularly appreciated the mental and physical aspects: when you’re fighting for survival, you need stamina, determination and grit. For the Viola, the primary objective must be to stay in Serie A. Then, in the quarter-finals against Palace, you can go from elation to despair in a matter of weeks. I’d view the cup as a small step along the way. Right now, however, everything must be geared towards survival. Today is a matter of life or death for Fiorentina.”
THE NEXT FIORENTINA – “I expect Paratici to field four or five new starters across all positions. A modern Fiorentina needs players with courage, pace and humility. For me, Florence is unique and inimitable, now as it was then. It’s a place where those who have lived there feel a sense of vibrancy that can’t be replicated. Florence is a lesson in life.”