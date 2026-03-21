Adani: “The Italian has a bit of fun with the referees and teases them. Baldini is the standout, while De Zerbi, Maresca, Xavi and Thiago Motta are the best”

Speaking to *Corriere Fiorentino*, Adani said:





FIORENTINA-INTER – “What do I expect from the match at the Franchi? That Inter’s recent dip in form will turn into intense focus and a desire to reclaim their status. From Fiorentina, on the other hand, I expect a repeat of the second half of their match against Milan: that’s where I saw the best aspects – focus, courage and goal-scoring opportunities. Fiorentina have underestimated the problems and thought that simply building the team would be enough to get the job done. I have respect for Pioli, but words alone aren’t enough for projects. De Zerbi? I’d be happy if he chose the Viola path, but I think it’s a long shot. The best are him, Maresca, Xavi and Thiago Motta. Thiago is another who hasn’t been given time, but he’s a visionary”





THE STATE OF ITALIAN FOOTBALL – “Italians get more enjoyment out of the refereeing chaos; we like the banter, the shortcuts, and the media share some of the blame for this. On the pitch, the ball moves slowly, players feign injuries and waste time without playing free-flowing, uncompromising football. We construct a false narrative, whilst the world moves fast and produces talents like Bayern’s Lennart Karl, aged 18. The bright spot in the Under-21s is Silvio Baldini: the free agent within the system; sometimes magic happens."