"Absurd!" Mario Basler slams his departure from FC Bayern Munich – and demands a new starting XI for the clash with PSG

Basler cannot understand why Goretzka's teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic was preferred in the holding midfield role as early as the first leg against the French side. In his view, Goretzka is "the more reliable" option and should therefore start in the second leg. He also labelled it "nonsense" for Munich to risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer rather than extending his expiring contract. "I find that incomprehensible. He has all the right qualities, both defensively and offensively. That's why I can't understand why they're letting him go," the 57-year-old railed against his former club.

Basler's view of Goretzka has not always been so positive: during a 2018 Doppelpass segment he questioned whether the midfielder could establish himself at S?bener Stra?e after his move from FC Schalke 04. Goretzka recently recalled a bet he made with coaching legend Peter Neururer in an interview with the club magazine 51.

Basler later changed his view and even apologised to Goretzka, explaining: "I can't remember that anymore, but I'm allowed to be wrong once in ten years. I made that statement at the time and believed that the move from Schalke to Bayern was simply too big a step. It's brilliant that he's ultimately developed so well."