A viral video turned him into a cult figure, and Pep Guardiola joked that he wanted to clone Bayern Munich's new coaching prospect a thousand times

Dante has long been preparing for this transition. While still playing, he earned all relevant coaching badges and last year completed his UEFA Pro Licence. "I definitely want to become a coach," Dante told Sport Bild in 2024. "To that end, I'm already helping out with training sessions for our youth teams in Nice from time to time, and I've recently spoken to many top coaches such as Lucien Favre and Thomas Tuchel."

In Nice, Dante is known as "Pai" (Portuguese for "father"), a nod to his mentorship of younger players such as former Bayern prospect Flavius Daniliuc. The Austrian moved from Munich's youth setup to Nice in 2020, where he turned professional.

"Dante has become a really important mentor for me," Daniliuc, now at FC Basel, told SPOX at the time. "I was constantly asking him for advice on where I could improve, and he helped me with incredible patience." Dante describes his mentoring role simply: "I want to help young talents develop further and get the most out of their careers." By his own example, he shows precisely how to do that.