Güler's memories of working with Alonso were far more positive than those of the match at the Allianz Arena. "We really had a great relationship. I felt as though he'd handed me the keys. That's exactly what I was looking for, really."

The former Leverkusen coach spent only about six months at the Bernabéu before his dismissal in January, and several stars reportedly chafed at his demanding tactical sessions.

Güler was clearly not among them: "When he asks you into his office and explains something tactically, it's hard not to be convinced." He added: "He was someone who probably woke up every day thinking about how he could make a player better, how he could communicate with him."

Güler was one of Real's early-season success stories, anchoring the midfield. "Arda needs to stay close to the ball. The more touches he gets, the better he and the team perform," Alonso explained during last summer's Club World Cup. Güler agreed: "Before my first start, he told me in the morning, 'I want you to have the ball more often than anyone to your right.' When you hear that, you're sold."