According to the report, the 17-year-old had been out in Munich the previous evening with another player who has since been loaned out, and did not return to the training ground until late at night. Mike is said to have faced the allegations and not to have denied them.

Nevertheless, Kompany handled the young attacker relatively leniently. Rather than making an example of Mike in front of the squad, the Belgian manager chose a private conversation to address the incident.

Sport Bild reports that Bayern imposed a one-week ban on the teenager, requiring him to fund and arrange his own hotel accommodation off-campus. The player’s father was also summoned for a meeting, and the matter is now considered closed, with Mike having been fully reinstated to the squad.