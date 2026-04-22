According to *Sport Bild*, youngster Wisdom Mike fell asleep during a morning team meeting led by coach Vincent Kompany. The incident occurred last summer.
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A truly bizarre incident has rocked FC Bayern Munich: a player is reported to have fallen asleep during a team talk delivered by manager Vincent Kompany
According to the report, the 17-year-old had been out in Munich the previous evening with another player who has since been loaned out, and did not return to the training ground until late at night. Mike is said to have faced the allegations and not to have denied them.
Nevertheless, Kompany handled the young attacker relatively leniently. Rather than making an example of Mike in front of the squad, the Belgian manager chose a private conversation to address the incident.
Sport Bild reports that Bayern imposed a one-week ban on the teenager, requiring him to fund and arrange his own hotel accommodation off-campus. The player’s father was also summoned for a meeting, and the matter is now considered closed, with Mike having been fully reinstated to the squad.
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Mike made four first-team appearances for FC Bayern during the 2025–26 season.
At the German record champions, Mike has mainly featured for the U19s. In eleven league matches at that level he has contributed three goals and three assists, and he has also made a single appearance for the reserve team in the fourth-tier Regionalliga, scoring once.
First-team opportunities have been scarce, with the 17-year-old making only brief appearances. Before a hip injury ruled him out, Kompany included him in four Bundesliga matches. His first senior goal remains pending.