Goals from Lukas Kübler (19', 72') and Johan Manzambi (41') sparked wild celebrations among the Freiburg fans. Pau Victor replied for Braga (79'), who had to play almost the entire match with ten men after Mario Dorgeles's early red card (6'). Julian Schuster's side drew on their formidable home form; the Sport-Club have won all seven of their matches at their own stadium in this Europa League season.

"We know what we're capable of," Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu told RTL before kick-off, predicting "a battle". SC Freiburg were without Yuito Suzuki. The Japanese forward had fractured his right collarbone during Sunday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg, so Schuster turned to veteran Nicolas Höfler in the starting line-up.

Spurred on by their vociferous support, Freiburg seized control from the first whistle and were quickly handed a numerical advantage. After just six minutes, Dorgeles—who had netted Braga's late winner in the first leg—was dismissed by referee Davide Massa for bringing down Jan-Niklas Beste as the winger bore down on goal.