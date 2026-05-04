A slap in the face for the son of a former star striker: Neymar causes a stir at FC Santos training

Reports state that a scuffle broke out during training, with Neymar allegedly slapping Robinho Junior. Brazilian outlet Globoesporte describes "shoving and scuffling" between the pair, and a teammate who witnessed the incident has backed up the claim of a slap.

The flashpoint reportedly came when the 18-year-old forward performed a dribble that Neymar interpreted as disrespectful; when the youngster refused to stop, the situation escalated.

Neymar later adopted a conciliatory stance, initiating a conversation with Robinho Junior and apologising for his "impulsive behaviour". For the 18-year-old, however, the matter remains open: his advisors are reportedly pressing the club for a statement.