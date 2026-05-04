Brazilian website Globoesporte and ESPN report that the 34-year-old and Robinho's son came to blows during a first-team training session.
Translated by
A slap in the face for the son of a former star striker: Neymar causes a stir at FC Santos training
Reports state that a scuffle broke out during training, with Neymar allegedly slapping Robinho Junior. Brazilian outlet Globoesporte describes "shoving and scuffling" between the pair, and a teammate who witnessed the incident has backed up the claim of a slap.
The flashpoint reportedly came when the 18-year-old forward performed a dribble that Neymar interpreted as disrespectful; when the youngster refused to stop, the situation escalated.
Neymar later adopted a conciliatory stance, initiating a conversation with Robinho Junior and apologising for his "impulsive behaviour". For the 18-year-old, however, the matter remains open: his advisors are reportedly pressing the club for a statement.
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar wants to play for Brazil at the World Cup.
In fact, Neymar and the youngster have an extremely close relationship—almost like "godfather and protégé," as the report puts it. Nevertheless, the mood remained tense even after training.
For Santos, the dispute adds to an already difficult on-pitch environment: the club currently sits 16th in the Brazilian Serie A table. Neymar was left out of the squad for the past two matches, though his form—four goals and three assists in 11 appearances—remains solid.
The 34-year-old remains hopeful of earning a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, despite being left out of the Selecao's most recent fixtures; however, a recall is not entirely ruled out.