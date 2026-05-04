During the Reds' 2–3 defeat, referee Darren England found himself in the spotlight on several occasions. The most hotly debated moment was an alleged handball prior to United's second goal, when striker Benjamin Sesko appeared to touch the ball with his fingers.
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"A recurring pattern": Liverpool manager Arne Slot vents his frustration at both the referee and his own players after the defeat
After reviewing VAR footage, the referee awarded the goal to the Red Devils. Man United went into the interval 2-0 ahead, and although Liverpool only threatened after the break,
At the subsequent press conference, however, Slot declined to dwell on the controversial handball incident; instead, the Dutchman highlighted another issue: "I saw last week how my goalkeeper was lying on the ground and the referee didn't stop the game. Today, a Manchester United player was down off the pitch and the referee stopped play, even though we wanted to carry on."
Such incidents, he argued, have marred Liverpool's entire campaign: "Decisions like that have gone against us in every game. It's been a consistent pattern throughout the entire season."
- AFP
Slot rails against the players: "Ridiculous goals conceded"
Nevertheless, the 47-year-old did not let his own team off the hook. "We didn't concede the second goal because of the handball; we lost it in a silly area and then failed in the one-on-ones," said Slot, who believes the Reds have been leaking "ridiculous goals" all season despite often being the better side.
We concede goals far too easily because "one or two players switch off". "We need to work on that. We have more control over that, even though it's obvious that many refereeing decisions go against us," said the Dutchman.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool are strong contenders for a Champions League spot.
Liverpool were second best throughout the 90 minutes of their traditional clash with Manchester United. Trailing at the break, goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo briefly levelled the scores, only for Kobbie Mainoo to net a late winner for United.
The loss leaves Liverpool in fourth place, but a six-point cushion over sixth spot means only a collapse would now keep the Reds out of next season's Champions League.