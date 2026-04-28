A major decision ahead of the World Cup? FC Bayern Munich are reportedly accelerating their pursuit of Harry Kane

Reports indicate that the German record champions have received positive signals from the striker and his family—represented by his brother Charlie and father Pat. It is no secret that Bayern wish to continue working with Kane, and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has reiterated this stance.

“It is well known that he had a release clause. He did not invoke it, thereby signalling that he will definitely stay in Munich. As planned, the club’s operational managers will now meet with him after the season with the clear aim of extending his contract,” Rummenigge told t-online in an interview published on Monday.

During Bayern’s trip to Paris for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG, sporting director Max Eberl echoed this stance. “Kalle has said it, and that’s the club’s position. We’ve discussed it with Harry. Before the World Cup, we’ll sit down and try to find a solution,” he said.