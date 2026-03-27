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A historic change in the Champions League: from this year, the final will kick off at 6 pm. The reasons behind the decision

Champions League

The reason for this decision? To offer a better experience and a range of benefits to fans, teams and host cities.

UEFA has announced a significant change to the fixture list for its flagship competition: starting this year in Budapest, the kick-off time for the Champions League final will be brought forward from 9 pm to 6 pm Italian time.

The decision was taken to offer a better experience for fans, teams and host cities on match day, optimising logistics and operations whilst offering a number of tangible benefits. The aim is to make the final a truly enjoyable experience for everyone who wants to be part of this exciting event, creating a welcoming atmosphere that allows families and children to watch the most important match of the season.

  • THE BENEFITS OF THIS CHOICE

    For away fans, this will mean better access to public transport, particularly after the match, and a safer and more comfortable journey home from the stadium. For host cities, it will boost the event’s economic impact, giving fans the chance to continue the celebrations.

    The new kick-off time also aligns with more accessible broadcast slots, enabling the event to reach an even wider television and digital audience worldwide, with a particular focus on younger viewers.

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  • STATEMENTS

    "With this change, we are putting the fans’ experience at the heart of our scheduling. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved. Whilst a 21:00 CET kick-off is suitable for midweek matches, the new Saturday final time means the match will finish earlier, even if it goes into extra time or penalties, and gives fans the chance to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the most important match of the season,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

    Ronan Evain, Executive Director of Football Supporters Europe, echoed this sentiment: “This is a step forward that is very much welcomed by fans, and we strongly support it. Over the past two years, Football Supporters Europe has worked closely with UEFA to deliver a better experience for fans at club finals. This change further reaffirms that fans’ needs are being taken into account. The earlier kick-off time makes same-day travel more feasible, reduces travel stress and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics. This is a practical improvement that puts fans first and builds on the progress already made to improve hospitality, accessibility and service levels at UEFA finals.”


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