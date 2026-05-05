Arsenal have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. The Gunners broke down Atlético Madrid's defensive wall in a 1-0 (1-0) victory in the semi-final second leg and can continue to dream of their first-ever triumph in Europe's premier club competition.
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A golden goal after a 20-year wait! Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League final
In the final, however, the toughest possible challenge awaits: in Budapest (30 May), Havertz's still-unbeaten side will face either Bayern Munich or last year's winners, Paris Saint-Germain. Following their 1-1 draw in Madrid seven days earlier, Bukayo Saka (45') fired the Londoners into their second final. Atlético, under Diego Simeone, were denied a third final appearance after reaching the showpiece in 2014 and 2016.
Havertz, who had fired Chelsea to Champions League victory in 2021 but had recently been plagued by injury problems, missed the first leg through injury and was back in the squad, only to be deemed unfit for selection.
Arsenal had been working towards this chance to reach the final for 20 years, as manager Mikel Arteta emphasised: "It's in our hands." On Monday night, supporters even set off fireworks near the Atlético hotel in an attempt to keep the Spaniards awake.
Arsenal capitalised on their first real chance, while Atlético failed to make the most of their only opportunity to equalise.
Nevertheless, Atlético's players looked alert. The visitors showed flashes of their no-nonsense counter-attacking game and posed an occasional threat, leaving Arsenal to toil against the Rojiblancos' renowned defence.
During the league campaign, Atlético had suffered a heavy 0-4 thrashing in North London; this time they'd changed hotels—out of superstition? No, no, Simeone assured us, adding with a wink that the new accommodation was "simply cheaper".
The ploy worked—at least until just before half-time. Arsenal created little, saw their appeals for a penalty from German referee Daniel Siebert, following a light push on Leandro Trossard (34'), turned down, and yet still had reason to celebrate. Saka pounced after Jan Oblak had made a strong save from a Trossard shot.
Arteta's side, now back on course for the league title after Manchester City's slip-up, almost gifted the lead away soon after the restart. William Saliba inadvertently flicked the ball to Atlético substitute Giuliano Simeone, who wasted the golden opportunity (51). Viktor Gyökeres then spurned a golden opportunity to wrap things up for Arsenal (66'), keeping the contest alive until the final whistle.