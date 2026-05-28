A dream signing is off the market! Bayer Leverkusen hits a snag in its search for a new manager – and could it be knocking on Glasner's door?

Sky reports that Filipe Luis was Bayer 04's first choice for the manager's role. Although the club has "concrete options B and C", the sporting directors, Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, have opted for the successful Flamengo coach, who has won eight titles in three years.

With that door now closed, "Options B and C" are back on the agenda. The club has been eyeing Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, both of whom have chosen not to extend their contracts and will be free to negotiate from 1 July.

On Wednesday, in his farewell match with the Eagles, Glasner secured a second European trophy after his sensational 2022 Europa League win with Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League final, the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Bild now reports that Glasner can imagine taking the job in Leverkusen and that talks are at an advanced stage; according to the report, things are set to become "very concrete" between the two parties on Friday.