Media reports claim the 40-year-old, who continues to serve as Head of Organisation and Infrastructure for the German record champions, is poised to become the new Director of Sport at the Hamburg club.
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A departure is on the cards at FC Bayern! Christoph Freund confirms talks
"Yes, we can confirm that Kathleen has informed us she is in talks with HSV," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said on Friday. "I cannot comment further, nor can I confirm or deny anything, but she has kept us informed about the talks."
Christoph Freund praises Kathleen Krüger: "You've done a brilliant job."
Krüger, who could succeed Stefan Kuntz at HSV, is "highly regarded and very ambitious", Freund said. She has "done a top job for FC Bayern Munich for many years, in various roles, and has gained a great deal of experience." "It is an honour that such a big club has approached her for such a big job; a very nice story for Kathleen."
According to the Hamburger Abendblatt, the HSV supervisory board voted in favour of Krüger in a meeting on Wednesday evening, and she is expected to sign her contract in Hamburg shortly.