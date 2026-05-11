Hansi Flick looked skyward with tears in his eyes as fireworks exploded above the Camp Nou, signaling the start of the championship celebrations. Having just learned of his father's death and then secured the title with FC Barcelona in El Clásico, the 61-year-old was overwhelmed. "It was a tough day. A day I will never forget," Flick told the jubilant crowd through the stadium PA system shortly afterward.
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"A day I will never forget": Hansi Flick experiences the most emotional moments of his life at FC Barcelona
Earlier, the Barça stars, led by Lamine Yamal, had already thrown their manager into the air. However, Flick watched the subsequent presentation of the championship trophy more as an observer, even though he was repeatedly embraced sympathetically by the many well-wishers. Ultimately, the whole club mourned and celebrated with him. Barça is "like a family to me", said the former Germany manager.
Seated on the bench in a black jumper during the 2-0 win over Real Madrid, Flick recounted the full story only at the post-match press conference. "This morning my mother called to say that my father had passed away. I wondered whether to keep it to myself or share it," he explained. Shortly afterward, Flick told the players—"I'll never forget how they reacted"—then broke the news to the public and remained in Barcelona.
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Flick is ushering in "a new era" at FC Barcelona – earning praise even from Madrid.
Players and fans showered Flick with affection for his decision. "We often say that football gives you a big family. To me, Flick is like a father," said Raphinha. Team-mate Pedri explained that the squad had won "the title for him". The league title was "for the whole Flick family", added centre-back Pau Cubarsi.
After two years at the club, it was Flick's fifth trophy, and his contract extension until 2028 is imminent. El Mundo Deportivo noted that "the German coach will never forget the affection he has received in Barcelona from day one," while Madrid-based Marca added: "Thanks to his successes, his demeanour and his personality, Flick is shaping a new era. He identifies completely with the club."
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Flick battles back tears as he aims to hit a magical milestone with FC Barcelona.
The entire club rallied behind him once again on Sunday. Before the 264th meeting between the rivals, a minute's silence accompanied by classical music was observed, and both sides wore black armbands. Flick visibly fought back tears as the fans chanted his name, later admitting he had "never before" felt so much love at the Camp Nou.
Yet Flick is far from content: he aims to surpass 100 points this term with three more wins and, next season, to finally lift the Champions League. First, though, he had to absorb the raw emotion of 10 May. "I will never forget this day. Never. I'm really happy here in Barcelona," Flick said near the end of his press conference. "For me, it's like a family here."