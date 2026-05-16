A crucial away win! Energie Cottbus have followed Osnabrück into the 2. Bundesliga, while Rot-Weiss Essen have climbed to third spot, securing a relegation play-off berth

Energie Cottbus were last relegated from the 2. Bundesliga in 2014, and between 2016 and 2018, as well as from 2019 to 2024, the club even competed in the fourth-tier Regionalliga.

In Regensburg, Jannis Boziaris put the Lausitzers on course for the second division with a spectacular 28th-minute strike from distance. Goalkeeper Marius Funk then preserved the lead by saving a stoppage-time penalty from Florian Dietz, ensuring Energie joined VfL Osnabrück in securing promotion.