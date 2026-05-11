Even before the final whistle had blown on Barça's 2–0 win over their arch-rivals on Sunday evening, the injured Yamal posted a video to Instagram. The clip showed the scoreboard, and the 18-year-old captioned it, "Talk is cheap"—a reminder that results speak louder than words.
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A clear message for Jude Bellingham! Barcelona's Lamine Yamal takes a dig at the Real Madrid star following their Clásico victory
Why was Yamal apparently taking a dig at Bellingham? Back in October, the Real Madrid midfielder had captioned a celebratory Instagram post with the same phrase after the 2–1 first-leg win over Barcelona. Yamal has now returned the favour, responding in kind to the Englishman.
At the time, the Englishman had indirectly addressed his post to Barca's Spanish attacking superstar. Before the first of three Clásicos this season, it was Yamal who had goaded Madrid fans with a photo of himself standing in front of a boisterous crowd of Real supporters.
- Getty/GOAL
FC Barcelona have been crowned Spanish champions after beating Real Madrid.
All the more bitter for Real and all the sweeter for Yamal: Barça's home win in the second leg secured a second consecutive Spanish league title. Now 14 points clear of their capital rivals, the Catalans are mathematically unstoppable at the top of LaLiga.
Marcus Rashford had already put Barcelona ahead at Camp Nou in the 9th minute with a stunning free-kick. After just under 20 minutes, Ferran Torres added a second, and the score remained 2-0 until the final whistle.
Yamal, sidelined since late April with a muscle injury, watched from the stands and will remain unavailable to Hansi Flick for the rest of the campaign; nevertheless, his place in Spain's World Cup squad is not believed to be under threat.
Real Madrid can no longer catch Barça: the top four in LaLiga
Position
Team
Matches
Points
1
FC Barcelona
35
91
2
Real Madrid
35
77
3
Villarreal
35
69
4
Atlético Madrid
35
63