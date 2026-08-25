Out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder flies to Finland seeking medical clearance to seal La Liga transfer

With Bajcetic entering the final year of his current contract at Anfield, Liverpool have seemingly opened the door for a permanent exit. Reports earlier this month indicated that the midfielder was already negotiating his departure from the club, drawing considerable attention from his home country.
Three clubs in La Liga are closely monitoring the situation, but Celta Vigo remain the frontrunners to secure a deal. The Spanish outfit have a longstanding connection with the youngster, having developed him in their academy before Liverpool signed him in 2021, and their manager Claudio Giraldez recently held direct conversations to convince him to return.