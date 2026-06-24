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2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and who will they face in the round of 32? This guide covers the ranking of those third-placed sides, potential round-of-32 match-ups, and Germany's prospective opponents

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The group stage of the World Cup is nearly over, and for the first time in history, it will be followed by a round of 32. But which nations will face each other then? The new rule allowing the eight best third-placed teams to also progress to the knockout stages has complicated the system. Here, you can keep up to date with which third-placed nations would currently qualify and which match-ups will result for the round of 32.

With 48 teams now taking part, the tournament will feature a new 32-team round of 16. As well as the group winners and runners-up, the eight best third-placed sides will advance to the knockout stage, determined by an external ranking. 

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Read on to see where the current third-placed teams stand, which potential round-of-32 match-ups could materialise, and who Germany might face. 

  • 2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and who will face whom in the round of 32? Ranking of the third-placed teams – the table

    Unsurprisingly, the ranking of third-placed teams in the separate table is determined primarily by the points accumulated during the group stage. The tiebreak sequence is then as follows: 

    • Goal difference and then goals scored, just like in the Bundesliga. 
    • Next come fair play points: fewer penalty points are better. One point is deducted for a yellow card, three for a yellow-red card and four for a red card; a player who collects both yellow and red in the same match costs their team five points.
    • Finally, if parity still remains, the FIFA World Ranking is consulted, with previous rankings used as required until a decision is reached.
      • Current table of third-placed teams (as at 24 June 2026): Position
    • TeamGroupMatchesGoalsPoints
      1Bosnia and HerzegovinaB35–64
      2SwedenF26–63
      3ScotlandC21–13
      4CroatiaL23–43
      5AlgeriaJ22–43
      6ParaguayD22-43
      7Cape VerdeH22–22
      8BelgiumGoal21–12
       /    
      9Czech RepublicA22–31
      10DR CongoK21–21
      11EcuadorE20–11
      12SenegalI23–60
    • Below are the group tables for all twelve World Cup sections.
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    2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and what are the round-of-32 matchups? Possible round-of-32 scenarios and potential opponents for Germany.

    In total, there are 495 distinct combinations determining which eight nations will progress to the knockout stage. For each of these combinations, FIFA has defined a fixed sequence that governs the tournament's progression and, among other things, prevents repeat fixtures from the group stage in the early knockout rounds. A computer ultimately calculates the draw, programmed to account for every eventuality. 

    That is why the official bracket lists multiple possible opponents for each third-placed team, to be faced by the respective group winners. For Germany, for instance, these are the third-placed finishers from Groups A, B, C, D and F. In fact, the DFB side is far more likely to meet the third-placed finisher from Group C or D in the round of 32 than the one from Group A, B or F. 

    The table below summarises these probabilities for Germany's potential opponents. In the next section, we outline the likely round-of-32 fixtures based on the current group standings.

  • 2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and what are the round-of-32 matchups? Potential fixtures in the round of 32.

    • Potential round-of-32 match-ups at the World Cup, as of 24 June:
    Date (CEST)FixtureFixture
    28 June, 21:00 CESTSouth Korea v CanadaSecond-placed Group A vs. Second-placed Group B 
    29 June, 7 pmBrazil v Japan Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up in Group F
    29 June, 10:30pmGermany vs. ParaguayWinner of Group E vs. Third-placed team from Groups A, B, C, D or F
    30 June, 03:00Netherlands v MoroccoGroup F winners vs. Group C runners-up
    30 June, 7 pmIvory Coast vs NorwaySecond in Group E vs. Second in Group I
    30 June, 11 pmFrance vs SwedenWinners of Group I vs. Third-placed team from Groups C/D/F/G/H
    1 July, 03:00Mexico vs. ScotlandWinners of Group A vs. third-placed team from Groups C, E, F, H or I
    1 July, 6 pmEngland v AlgeriaWinner of Group L vs. Third-placed team from Group E/H/I/J/K
    1 July, 10 pmEgypt vs. Cape VerdeGroup G winners vs. third-placed team from Group A/E/H/I/J
    2 July, 02:00USA v Bosnia and HerzegovinaWinners of Group D vs. third-placed finishers from Groups B/E/F/I/J
    2 July, 9 pmSpain v AustriaWinner of Group H vs. Runner-up in Group J
    3 July, 1 amPortugal v GhanaSecond in Group K vs. Second in Group L
    3 July, 5 amSwitzerland v BelgiumWinner of Group B vs. Third-placed team from Groups E/F/G/I/J
    3 July, 8 pmAustralia vs. IranSecond in Group D vs. Second in Group G
    4 July, 00:00Argentina vs UruguayWinners of Group J vs. Runners-up in Group H
    4 July, 03:30Colombia vs. CroatiaWinner of Group K vs. Best third-placed team from Groups D/E/I/J/L
    • Third-placed teams are highlighted in bold.

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    2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and who will they face in the round of 32? This guide covers the ranking of those third-placed sides, potential round-of-32 match-ups, and Germany's prospective opponents, plus details of free-to-air TV coverage and live streams.

    ARD and ZDF will continue to share the broadcast rights for the round of 32 on public service television, alongside MagentaTV, which is showing all World Cup matches live. 

    However, the Telekom channel will broadcast six round-of-32 matches exclusively on its platform. 

    MagentaTV will broadcast every World Cup match live, sosign up now.

  • 2026 World Cup bracket: Which third-placed teams are currently advancing, and who will they face in the round of 32? This guide covers the ranking of third-placed finishers, potential round-of-32 match-ups, and Germany's prospective opponents—with a quick summary of every group.

    Group AMexicoSouth AfricaSouth KoreaCzech Republic
    Group BCanadaSwitzerlandBosnia and HerzegovinaQatar
    Group CBrazilMoroccoScotlandHaiti
    Group DUSATurkeyParaguayAustralia
    Group EGermanyEcuadorIvory CoastCuraçao
    Group FNetherlandsJapanSwedenTunisia
    Group GBelgiumEgyptIranNew Zealand
    Group HSpainUruguaySaudi ArabiaCape Verde
    Group IFranceSenegalNorwayIraq
    Group JArgentinaAustriaAlgeriaJordan
    Group KPortugalColombiaUzbekistanDR Congo
    Group LEnglandCroatiaGhanaPanama
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