Revealed: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's role in convincing FIFA against changing Mexico-England kick-off time

The primary driver behind the Downing Street intervention was the physical welfare of the squad. The Three Lions were already facing a significant challenge playing at the Estadio Azteca, which sits 2,240 meters above sea level, a height that requires specific acclimatisation. Moving the game forward would have reduced the crucial window for the players to adjust to the thin air.

Starmer reportedly informed the FA that he was firmly opposed to the 7 p.m. start time. Despite the proposed slot being more favorable for British television audiences, the priority remained ensuring Harry Kane and his teammates were not caught out by the grueling conditions.

The FA had reached out to the government to gauge their stance before formalising their resistance to FIFA’s proposal, ensuring a united front against any changes that benefitted the hosts.