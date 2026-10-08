AFP
'Our Performance was very POOR'! - Nicolas Tagliafico Admits Argentina Were Outplayed by Spain in World Cup Final
A tactical masterclass from Spain
Tagliafico has pulled no punches when reflecting on Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, describing the collective display as significantly below the standard expected of the world champions. In an expansive interview with ClankJPV, the Olympique Lyonnais left-back conceded that Lionel Scaloni’s side struggled to cope with the high-intensity approach adopted by the European giants.
"Our performance in the final was very poor compared to our other matches, and nowhere near what we showed in 2022," Tagliafico admitted. "Unfortunately, Spain completely outplayed us tactically. I think people tried a bit to find a way to say that we weren’t the national team that everyone knew. But unfortunately, I think they tactically ran right over us. Spain are a team that press very high, take the ball away from you and dominate possession. That's exactly what we don't like. We are a team that likes to control the game with the ball. When we lose that control, we have to defend compactly, and we're not the best at that."
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Tagliafico Admits Spain’s Superiority
Argentina defender further explained how the technical proficiency of the Spanish side created a physical and mental burden that eventually became insurmountable, stating: "Every misplaced pass gave Spain the ball back. they kept making us chase it, and eventually it became exhausting, both physically and mentally. we are not a team that is comfortable playing without the ball."
"We have to admit that Spain played much better than us. we couldn't find our rhythm or the calmness to keep possession at any point during the match. I think emotional, physical and mental exhaustion played a huge role," he added, highlighting the toll of a grueling tournament schedule on the veteran core of the squad.
Injury scares and World Cup survival
Beyond the tactical struggles of the final, Tagliafico revealed how close he came to missing the tournament entirely due to fitness concerns. The defender’s path to the squad was fraught with uncertainty as he battled a late injury that threatened to derail his participation.
"I was this close to missing out on the World Cup. You start feeling like part of something and normalize it, but I was on the verge of not playing in it," he confessed, noting that he remained on the edge until the final moments before Lionel Scaloni confirmed his place in the group. During the tournament itself, Tagliafico’s fitness remained a talking point, particularly during the final where he played through significant discomfort.
- AFP
The weight of the shirt and the England rivalry
The journey to the final was punctuated by a historic semi-final clash against England, a fixture that carries immense historical and cultural weight for Argentinians. Tagliafico spoke about the unique atmosphere surrounding that match, stating: "We had the feeling that we weren't just playing that match to reach the final, we were playing it for the entire country."
He added: "We're not just playing to make it to the final. We were playing for the entire country. We had that feeling that we had to go out and eat them alive from the first minute." This emotional peak may have contributed to the "exhaustion" he cited in the final, as the squad poured every ounce of energy into the win over the Three Lions.
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