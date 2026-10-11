'Dragging football through the gutter!' - Jamie Carragher launches furious attack on Manchester City over financial charges appeal

The pundit was joined by former City stars Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge, alongside Roy Keane, to preview the Citizens' clash with Liverpool. Carragher argued that the club must recognise its place within the wider history of the English game, rather than viewing the legal battle as a personal affront to their prestige.

"Manchester City have been there 100 years before, and they’ll be there 100 years after. Amazing supporters, great players before, great players after," he added.

The tension in the studio escalated when Richards challenged the notion of guilt, asking what the narrative would be if City eventually won their appeal. Carragher dismissed this, suggesting that the Etihad outfit would simply refuse to stop litigating until they got the result they desired.

"They’ll lose the appeal and they’ll appeal again. They [will] keep appealing and they keep appealing. And what that will do is, that will just keep dragging the game through the gutter," he told Sky Sports. The former England international concluded by warning that this saga could persist for years, potentially ruining not just the club's reputation, but the integrity of the Premier League itself.



