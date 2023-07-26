ZetBet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide July 2023

Our betting expert offers up his ZetBet review, analysing all that their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to ZetBet

ZetBet are a relative newcomer to the UK betting sites, but despite this, they prove to be an excellent option to use for your sports betting.

Given how strongly they’ve started since being founded in 2022, it shouldn’t be too long before ZetBet find themselves as one of the best betting sites around.

Our expert is here to take you through all their sportsbook has to offer, covering everything from their welcome bonus and sports markets to their payment options and customer service, as well as everything in between.

ZetBet Sign Up Offer

Learn more about the ZetBet Sign Up Offer

Already got a ZetBet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Players are able to claim a £10 in free bets thanks to ZetBet’s sign up offer from just a £10 qualifying stake.

Their welcome offer is simple and easy to claim, with new customers not needing to enter a bonus code at sign up to be eligible for this bonus.

Players simply need to deposit and place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00), with you receiving your £10 free bet once this has settled.

These free bets can then be placed on any of their sports markets, however they cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 14 days.

ZetBet’s Sports Markets

ZetBet provides their players with an impressive range of sports betting markets that users can peruse, allowing you to bet on some of the biggest sports around.

This includes some truly excellent football betting options, giving players the chance to bet on leagues and tournaments from around the globe.

They offer a strong range of markets for the likes of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League, as well as Europe’s top five leagues.

This theme continues into the South American, Asian and USA leagues, with Zetbet celery aiming to cater to all your football betting needs no matter the competition.

The odds they offer for their football markets are decent, with their prices often proving to be very competitive when compared with some of the top betting sites around.

Their ‘Zet Boost’ promotion can also be used in conjunction with this, giving players extra winnings on their successful football accumulators.

Outside of their football markets, they offer players a decent selection of other betting options, including a strong range of Esports markets.

This includes individual menus and tabs for the likes of League of Legends, DOTA2, Counter-Strike, as well as a wider range of popular Esports.

ZetBet also offers players some great horse racing options, allowing bettors to stake on meets and events from across the world.

ZetBet Existing Customer Offers

Zetbet also has a selection of offers that existing customers, as well as new players, can claim.

Presently, they only have one existing customer offer available, however it’s worth noting that they may offer more in the future, thus it’s always worth checking regularly to make sure you don’t miss out on any future offers.

‘Zet Boost’

‘Zet Boost’ is an acca winnings bonus offer which allows players to claim extra cash on top of their accumulator, with players able to get their winnings boosted by up to 77%.

In order to be eligible for this offer, simply create an accumulator with at least four legs with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Once done you can opt into this bonus, then if your bet wins then, your total winnings will then be boosted, with the boost you're given depending on how many legs you’ve included in your accumulator.

The percentage bonus you’re able to claim on your accumulator is as follows:

4 Selections - 4%

5 Selections - 7%

6 Selections - 10%

7 Selections - 15%

8 Selections - 20%

9 Selections - 25%

10 Selections - 30%

11 Selections - 35%

12 Selections - 40%

13 Selections - 45%

14 Selections - 50%

15+ Selections - 77%

ZetBet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Zetbet boasts a dedicated ‘In Play’ menu that provides easy, quick and effective access to the events as they are ongoing, with all their most popular in-play markets a mere click away.

This can allow for players to bet efficiently on these markets before the odds shift out of their favour, which is a crucial component of live betting.

They also update their live odds seamlessly, allowing players to always get the latest and best prices that ZetBet can offer.

They offer useful and handy statistics that show players exactly what is going on before or during each match, which in turn helps users get more informed about their bets and be able to play with more confidence.

They sadly have a very limited live streaming service, missing out on many of the core markets including football, horse racing and more.

They do, however, provide a useful live ticker service that can be used to stay on top of their bets and exactly what is going on in the games they’ve bet on

ZetBet Desktop and App Interface

ZetBet offer an impressive betting site, however they unfortunately don't have a betting app to offer at current.

Nevertheless, their sports betting site more than makes up for this in a few key areas.

Players can access virtually any core area of the betting site from the home page, which provides ease of navigation and that begets an excellent overall customer experience.

Their handy A-Z menu allows for users to break down sports by their country, competition and more, meaning they can always find exactly what they are looking for whilst having easy access to these sports markets.

All of their in-play betting options are also present on this homepage, meaning players don’t have far to go to find these.

They also provide incredibly detailed stats for players to use when selecting which best to place.

We found this to be comfortably one of the best offerings of stats around, especially when it comes to football.

Their betting site does struggle in some areas, as it proves to be a touch clunky with slow loading times found when trying to access certain areas.

However, this is tempered by the fact that the ease of navigation and use it possesses makes betting via ZetBet’s site extremely easy.

Security

ZetBet are regulated by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. All this means is that they operate under the laws of these two nations, and both require a commitment to user protection on the betting sites part.

If they break these regulations they can be subject to UK Law and thus will take every precaution to protect user information and sensitive details.

Furthermore their systems and data storage are protected by a 128-bit SSL encryption software. This act to protect all users' sensitive information by encrypting this from any outside persons.

ZetBet is an extremely safe and secure betting site to use and you can rest assured of this when playing with them and all guaranteed by the UK Gambling Commission.

ZetBet Payment Methods

Players are able to easily and quickly manage their funds with ZetBet, however it is worth noting that their minimum deposit levels and withdrawal times are both higher than many other bookmakers, with a full list of their payment methods being found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days Wire Transfer None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days paysafecard None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days

ZetBet Customer Support

Operator Zetbet Phone Number N/A Email support@zetbet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 08:00-00:00

Zetbet offers a set of dedicated FAQs that cover a range of topics, all of which come in article form and prove to be extremely helpful.

They offer a live chat service that allows you to connect directly to a member of their customer support team, with this available between 8AM and 12AM every day.

If customers still require any extra help then they can contact them via email to get a specialised response back.

They are, however, lacking a telephone helpline, but this seems par for the course with many competing bookmakers.

ZetBet Review

ZetBet represents a great option for anyone looking for a new bookmaker to bet with for a great number of reasons.

Their sign up offer, while not the biggest out there, certainly gives new customers a nice bonus to get your betting started.

These free bets can be used on any of their betting options and don’t expire for 14 days, giving users freedom when using them.

Their sports markets are also certainly worth noting, as they cover football and horse racing competitions and events from around the world, all being accompanied by competitive odds.

Ttheir speciality in eSports does set them apart from competing bookmakers, with Zetbet being one of the best around when it comes to eSports betting.

They protect their customer sensitive information and personal data and are regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

ZetBet also brings an excellent sports betting site for players to use, however they do not provide users with a betting app, which is something that’ll need to change for Zetbet to take their sportsbook to the next level.

Players will not be disappointed when playing with ZetBet, with their sportsbook proving to be one that’s definitely worth checking out when you get the chance.