Young Boys vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Points to be shared in Bern battle

Our football betting expert offers his Young Boys vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening UEFA Champions League clash.

After surprising many to finish fourth in the Premier League last season, Aston Villa can look forward to their first ever outing in the Champions League this week.

Young Boys overcame Galatasaray in the play-offs to reach the new-look league phase of this year’s competition and a hard-fought affair is expected in Bern on Tuesday.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Both teams to have moment in Swiss stalemate

With Young Boys preparing for a showdown against Barcelona and Aston Villa playing hosts to Bayern Munich in the next round of fixtures, both teams will be hoping for a positive start to their league phase campaign on Tuesday.

Losing just three of their last 15 home games in the Champions League, Young Boys have proven to be tough to beat in Bern.

Villa boss Unai Emery knows what it takes to get results in this competition and a draw on the road at Stadion Wankdorf would be a positive start for the West Midlands outfit.

While this game might well end in a stalemate, there is enough firepower up front for both teams to suggest it won’t finish goalless.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Draw and both teams to score @ 15/4 with bet365

Watkins to build on Toffees triumph

Having failed to score in his first three Premier League games of the season, Ollie Watkins came alive last time out against Everton.

With his side falling behind by two goals at Villa Park, Watkins bagged himself a brace, before a stunning goal from Jhon Duran secured a 3-2 comeback victory.

Watkins showed last season that he can put together runs of scoring goals and, on the back of his heroics against the Toffees at the weekend, the England striker can make a scoring debut in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins anytime goalscorer @ 11/10 with bet365

Onana can land in hot water

Amadou Onana has enjoyed a positive start to life in his new surroundings at Villa Park following his big-money move from Everton over the summer.

While the Belgian has already scored two goals in his opening four Premier League games, he has also picked up two yellow cards.

With the battle in the middle of the park expected to be fierce at Stadion Wankdorf in a game between two evenly-matched sides, it would be little surprise to see Onana add to his yellow card collection in Bern.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Amadou Onana to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365