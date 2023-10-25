Young Boys v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals could flow in Champions League showdown

Our football betting expert offers up his Young Boys v Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday

Manchester City are long odds-on to win this clash in Bern in Switzerland and Pep Guardiola may be tempted to rotate his side, against Young Boys, with the Manchester derby looming large on Sunday.

Young Boys vs Man City Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 21/20 with bet365

Julian Alvarez to score two or more goals @ 7/1 with bet365

Goals likely to flow

Manchester City have won both of their opening group-stage matches 3-1 and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a repeat scoreline in Switzerland.

City have scored in 12 of their 14 fixtures in all competitions this season, but Young Boys have shown they know the way to go, too, with 18 goals scored in seven home matches this season.

They will be backed by fervent home support on Wednesday and that could give them a huge lift in such a glamorous, yet difficult encounter.

If Guardiola does shake up his side, it may take the European champions time to get into their groove and that could give the Swiss side opportunities to strike.

All four group games involving these two sides have featured at least four goals so that looks a decent bet once again.

Young Boys vs Man City Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Young Boys to make their mark

Young Boys have scored in 13 of their 15 fixtures this season and they are fancied to find a way past Manchester City in this encounter.

The Swiss side have bagged three goals in their two Champions League group games, impressively scoring twice during a 2-2 draw with Red Star in Belgrade last time out in this competition.

City are likely to change things around for this fixture and that could see a disjointed performance, particularly early on, as they get to grips with an unfamiliar line-up, and that could give the home side an opening or two at goal.

Young Boys vs Man City Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 21/20 with bet365

Alvarez may be too hot to handle

City forward Julian Alvarez is becoming more of an influence for the European champions and he is making the most of his extra playing time.

The Argentinian World Cup winner has bagged three goals in two Champions League matches this season and Young Boys may struggle to get a hold of him.

Alvarez plays just off striker Erling Haaland normally, but if the Norwegian gets the night off then Alvarez could be pushed further forward giving him more opportunities at goal, and he could add to the seven goals he has already scored this season.

Young Boys vs Man City Tip 3: Julian Alvarez to score two or more goals @ 7/1 with bet365