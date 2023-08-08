Wrexham vs Wigan Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Winner in Carabao Cup clash

Our football betting expert brings you his Wrexham vs Wigan predictions and betting tips, with the Latics dominating the Red Dragons.

Wrexham’s return to the football league has been far from superb losing 5-3 to MK Dons on the opening day in League 2. Wigan fared better in their League 1 match winning 2-1 against Derby. Both sides will want a good run in the Carabao Cup to put a cherry on the season.

Wrexham vs Wigan Betting Tips

Wigan to Win @3/1 with bet365

Wigan Over 2 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Wigan Over 4 Corners @1/1 with bet365

The Hollywood story of Wrexham hit a snag in their first game back in the professional divisions who despite scoring three goals, could not mind their net well enough.

Wigan on the other hand got off to a good start, in a full league above that of the Welsh side.

Woefully undervalued Wigan

Despite sitting a division above Wrexham, and having won their first match here, Wigan are somehow, put by the bookies as the underdogs in this match.

And while there could be a lot to say for the home support of Wrexham, this seemed to make no difference as they were smashed like a bowl of eggs by MK Dons last weekend.

The imbalance in the sides should be obvious, not only in the leagues but in what they have at their disposal. Despite Wigan’s former financial troubles, they have still maintained their top flight status.

With this comes the funds and the talent. Despite the lucrative appeal of Wrexham and the money they seem to have, the quality of the sides should still be wide.

It would appear that the bookmakers themselves have been taken with the fairytale story of Wrexham, leaving Wigan a chance to come in and play the big bad wolf.

Wrexham vs Wigan Tip 1: Wigan to Win @3/1 with bet365

Loose from the Latics

Despite Wigan's obvious favourable imbalance, this will still be a hard fought match with challenges flying around in true lower league style.

Wigan themselves in their first match were booked twice and could well have seen more if not for their needing to sit back and defend their lead.

Wrexham on the other hand seemed to bait their opposition into committing tackles, deemed in the eyes of the referee to be bookable offences.

One would imagine this game would go in a similar fashion, with the Wrexham players and fans alike getting into the Latics early, frustrating them and drawing out some bookings.

Wrexham vs Wigan Tip 2: Wigan Over 2 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Aerial Athletic

Wigan Athletic should be the better of the two sides and attack the Wrexham goal often and effectively. We all know that attacking brings corners as well and therefore should fall Latics way.

They managed four in their last match against Derby, but against worse opponents should be able to increase the number to hit the line comfortably.

Wrexham have also looked suspect to set pieces across last year and this may well play into Wigan’s plan to be able to unsettle them and secure the win.

Wrexham vs Wigan Tip 3: Wigan Over 4 Corners @1/1 with bet365