Worrying times for Whites: Are Fulham at 6/1 a decent option for relegation?

Fulham are coming into this season as potential relegation candidates, as our expert breaks down exactly why the Whites may be heading for the cliff.

At the beginning of the season everyone was saying we were going down," said Marco Silva towards the back end of last term, a season when Fulham did not go down and never at any stage looked like doing so, either.

Silva's Cottagers would eventually finish 13th on 47 points, three places and five points worse off than 2022/23, but in a competition where survival for sides like Fulham is the name of the game, the outcome was perfectly acceptable.

Silva, the hero who took Fulham up and has kept them in the Premier League for two years, was overseeing good football, the fans were happy, the club was safe. He even signed a new contract last November. Let the good times roll.

Or that's how the script is supposed to read. The reality of course is that for a side with slim ambitions for a top-half finish but more realistically looking over their shoulder at the other end of the table, it doesn't take much for negative voices to start being heard.

And guess what Marco, once again there are people thinking Fulham are a relegation contender. Maybe not everyone, but there are plenty who reckon they are also decent value at 6/1 to go down.

Promotees Pushing

For Fulham to go down two things have to happen. The bottom three have to be appreciably better than the 2023/24 cohort in which Luton went down in 18th place with a paltry 26 points.

And second, Fulham are going to have to take a significant backwards step given they were 21 points superior to the Hatters by end-of-term time.

Supporters of Fulham say they won't start backpedalling because the manager is staying put (or that seems to be the case) and the style that brought them wins over the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and West Ham would suggest they can punch above their weight better than others.

But big players have left the Cottage, really big ones in the case of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo - (to Chelsea) - and Joao Palhinha, their world-class No.6.

Palhinha will be Missed

There were times when if Palhinha wasn't available Silva would deploy two men in his place, so colossal was the Bayern Munich-bound midfielder.

They also look light on the left side of the attack. Silva will strengthen and if he can pick up any from a shortlist featuring the likes of Fluminense midfielder Andre, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal or Man United's Scott McTominay, noises would be more positive.

Equally, others may leave the building while they still look short at the top end where Raul Jimenez continues to frustrate and where Rodrigo Munoz won plaudits for his nine-goal return, but that was an unusually high number from the Brazilian.

There has been a lot to admire about Fulham under Silva, who has brought stability to the Cottage.

At least half a dozen sides are shorter odds than the Cottagers to be relegated, but this could quite plausibly turn into a very uncomfortable campaign.