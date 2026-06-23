Portugal vs Uzbekistan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Ronaldo and Co backed for the win

A lot of eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. We’re backing the Seleção das Quinas to secure victory.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Betting Predictions

Portugal bounce back after Congo disappointment

Portuguese supporters will be eager to see a response from their side after the performance against the DRC. They didn’t offer enough going forward, and there was criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in their attack. That said, the African side are stronger than their counterparts from Uzbekistan, so Portugal will be confident for this one.

There’s a chance Ruben Dias returns to Roberto Martinez’s XI after he picked up a knock recently, although he may not be risked. The Europeans have cover in his absence and could save him for the Colombia clash. Khojiakbar Alijonov may be in line for an Uzbek start, too, with Fabio Cannavaro having decisions to make.

Portugal haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last three games. However, they did manage shutouts against both Mexico and the USA. They’ve been relatively resolute at the back over the last year and will back themselves to keep out their Asian opponents. We’re backing a victory and a shutout for the men in red.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Bet 1: Portugal to win and both teams to score - no - @ 8/11 with William Hill

Backing goals in Texas

Portugal have some incredibly gifted footballers in their ranks at the moment. Ronaldo will probably lead the line again, but there’s definitely no guarantee on that front. After Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic season with Manchester United, he’ll be keen to get in on the action.

Joao Neves, Vitinha and Pedro Neto all carry a goal threat as well. We expect a dominant display from the European side. They’ve got enough quality in their ranks to secure a hefty victory, and Uzbekistan may be unable to contain them.

We’re backing goals galore as the Portuguese aim to get their first three points on the board in North America. The Portuguese should deliver a performance at Houston Stadium.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/8 with William Hill

Gonçalo Ramos to end Portugal drought

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of attention right now, for better or worse. The Congo game was certainly not his best in a Portugal shirt, but he’s still the bookies’ favourite as anytime goalscorer vs Uzbekistan. There’s not much value there, however, so we’ve decided to look elsewhere.

Goncalo Ramos is our pick to find the net here, with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker aiming to add to his international tally. He got 14 G/A for PSG in 2025/26 and is overdue a goal for his nation after seven months without one. This looks like an ideal opportunity to end that drought.

Fernandes, Neto and Vitinha could all be value options, too, but our selection is Ramos. If Martinez does decide to mix things up and take Ronaldo out, the chances of the 24-year-old finding the net will also increase. It’s going to be fascinating to see how Lusos line up.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Bet 3: Goncalo Ramos as anytime goalscorer @ 4/5 with William Hill

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Portugal 3-1 Uzbekistan

Goalscorers prediction - Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos - Uzbekistan: Oston Uronov

Portugal disappointed in the first game. Roberto Martinez’s men failed to secure a result against the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, they did avoid defeat and have not lost since the shock defeat to Ireland back in November. The Selecao should be too strong for their opponents as they chase their first 2026 World Cup.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, head to Houston on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Colombia earlier this week. Fabio Cannavaro has a job on his hands as the Uzbeks search for a result. They’ve had some difficult outcomes this year. The White Wolves hope to remain competitive in Texas, but the odds are stacked against them.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Cancelo, Araújo, Veiga, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Silva, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo

Uzbekistan expected lineup: Yusupov, Khusanov, Abdullaev, Urozov, Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev, Fayzullayev, Urunov, Shomurodov

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