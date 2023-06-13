Our expert brings you the latest Women's World Cup odds ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament getting underway July 20th.

The United States will be looking to complete a hat-trick of Women’s World Cup wins this summer but face stiff competition from several European nations for the top prize.

Four times the USA have walked away with the title, including in 2015 and 2019, and are the 11/4 favourites to stay on top of the women’s game by winning a ground-breaking World Cup.

Women’s World Cup Winner Odds

Team Odds USA 11/4 England 7/2 Spain 6/1 Germany 7/1 France 8/1 Australia 12/1

The ninth edition of the World Cup will feature 32 teams for the first time, eight more than the last finals in 2019, while it will be the first co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and the first in the southern hemisphere.

The Aussies believe they have a chance to become only the second host nation to win a Women’s World Cup but knocking the USWNT’s off their perch won’t prove easy.

Stars and Stripes have something to prove

The USA have won their last 12 World Cup outings and haven’t lost at the tournament since a penalty shootout defeat to Japan in the 2011 final.

In fact, the Stars and Stripes have only ever lost four games from 50 played at the tournament while scoring an unmatched 138 goals.

That pedigree is tough to ignore, as is the collection of star names likely to feature in the squad with Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle, heroines of their 2019 success, set to be involved.

However, a few cracks have started to emerge in the USA’s facade with recent defeats to England, Spain and Germany. A lack of options in midfield is another concern for manager Vlatko Andonovski and for the first time in a long time, the US might be vulnerable.

Injury-hit England still a threat

First in line to challenge the USA should be England following their European Championship success last summer.

Sarina Wiegman was at the helm for the Lionesses' first major international title and they are a 7/2 chance to finally get over the hump at a World Cup, having gone out at the semi-final stage in the last editions.

England had looked set to head Down Under on a 30-match unbeaten run before a surprise defeat to Australia in April, while Wiegman has had to deal with a growing list of injury problems.

Arsenal duo Beth Mead and Leah Williamson are out, while skipper Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze are concerns. Throw in the retirements of Ellen White and Jill Scott, and it’s not quite as strong an England squad as the Euro-winning party.

Chances of European trio variable

England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final and the two sides are scheduled to meet again at the quarter-final stage this summer.

The Frauenteam have an exciting young squad that could take a step forward at the World Cup, led by goal-machine Alexandra Popp, who missed the Euro final through injury.

England and Germany might be the best hope of a first European World Cup winner in 16 years with Spain in a state of disarray after 15 players went on strike last September in protest against manager Jorge Vilda and conditions in the team.

It’s not clear if those players, amongst them Champions League winners from Barcelona, will return for the World Cup. With star midfielder Alexia Putellas having only just returned from the ACL injury she suffered on the eve of the Euros, 6/1 shots Spain have a lot on their plate.

France and their new coach Herve Renard have issues too with star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto missing from the squad due to a lack of fitness after a serious knee injury.

Renard has been able to welcome back some players who had fallen out with the previous regime and is blessed with some talented youngsters. However, Katoto’s absence may be tough to overcome.

Aussie and Kerr hope to cause a stir

Unlike France, Australia’s star forward, Sam Kerr, is fit, firing and fresh from a season with Chelsea in which she scored 30 goals.

Along with Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord, the WSL duo are the poster girls of a Matildas team hoping to go beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time.

Wins over Spain and England have raised optimism levels Down Under, while they’ve been handed a very winnable group.

However, it wasn’t all that long ago Australia were being crushed 7-0 by the likes of Spain and the 12/1 shots may be found wanting come crunch time.