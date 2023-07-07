Women's World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Three strikers to watch for the 2023 Finals

The Women's World Cup Golden Boot odds will soon be released ahead of the tournament. Our expert tipster has picked three potential players to back.

The 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off this July in Australia and New Zealand. As some of the world's top forwards will be taking centre stage, including Chelsea's Australian star Sam Kerr, and setting their sights on the Golden Boot.

Women's World Cup Golden Boot Betting Tips

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica)

Chelsea ace Kerr can shine for World Cup co-hosts

USA pair Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan finished the 2019 World Cup with six goals and three assists each. Rapinoe was then awarded the Golden Boot by virtue of playing fewer minutes than her teammate.

The hugely experienced Morgan will be hoping to top the scoring charts at the 2023 tournament, where the USA are trophy favourites ahead of European champions England, but co-hosts Australia could also go well.

Their record goalscorer Sam Kerr has had another prolific campaign for Chelsea, scoring 29 goals including the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

She will, no doubt, be looking to make a strong start to the World Cup against Group B rivals Nigeria, Canada and Ireland.

Kerr is one of the best finishers in the world, poses a huge aerial threat to Australia's opponents, and is a proven performer on the World Cup stage, having scored five goals in just 390 minutes at the 2019 finals.

Hegerberg should be fit and firing for Norway

Norway were one of the big disappointments at Euro 2022 but they have the chance to put things right in Group A alongside New Zealand, Switzerland and the Philippines.

Star player Ada Hegerberg will be raring to go after an injury-hit campaign in which she scored four goals in just five league appearances for French giants Lyon.

Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, should be at the peak of her powers at the age of 27 and she has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, potentially for a world-record transfer fee.

As the central striker in a talented Norway front three, flanked by Guro Reiten and Caroline Graham Hansen, she should get plenty of chances at the World Cup.

Shaw full of confidence after WSL goal spree

Jamaica are rated as one of the outsiders at the World Cup but they have a top-class striker in the form of Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.

She was pipped to this season's Women's Super League Golden Boot by Aston Villa and England star Rachel Daly but can still look back with great pride on a campaign in which she scored 20 goals in 22 appearances.

Shaw has racked up 55 goals in 38 internationals for Jamaica and could be worth a small each-way bet when World Cup Golden Boot odds become available.