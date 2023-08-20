New players with bet365 are allowing bettors to claim £30 in free bets to use on today's Women's World Cup final with their England vs Spain offer.

bet365 are giving all new customers £30 in free bets from just a £10 stake at odds of just 1/5 (1.20) or higher to use on the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England.

Players can claim this by using the promo code ‘365GOAL’ but using this will not change the sign up offer in any way.

How to Claim England vs Spain offer

This offer is available to all new customers with bet365 and is excellent as it allows them to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 stake.

This can then be used on Spain vs England later today in their Women's World Cup final for which bet365 have provided extensive betting markets.

To claim your free bets, all you need to do is:

Head over to the bet365 sportsbook Create your account Enter the promo code ‘365GOAL’ when prompted This does not change the offer in any way Deposit £10 and place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher Once settled you will receive your £30 in free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 90 days of account inactivity

The sign up is super simple and straightforward for any and all players to claim with it taking mere minutes between creating an account and being able to claim their free bets.

Is this the best England vs Spain betting offer around?

This is truly one of the best betting offers around for the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup final, due in part to its impressive value for players, the low initial odds and how players are able to use their free bets.

The £30 in free bets provided to players is one of the highest amounts around, with very few others providing more than this.

The £10 qualifying bet amount is also par for the course with most bookmakers, with any that require a lower initial bet not providing the same level of rewards.

Players are also able to utilise and spend their free bets however they see fit. This can be done in any denominations they wish be this £1, £5, £10 the full £30 or anything in between.

This then allows players to place multiple bets of their own creation at whatever stake they wish on the Women’s World Cup final.

Spain vs England Preview: Lionesses on brink of history

The Women’s World Cup is drawing to a close this Sunday as we get one final barnstormer of a match to top off what has been an incredible tournament.

The Spanish have been in incredible form throughout the entirety so far looking virtually unparalleled and almost unbeatable, despite being handed a 4-0 thrashing by Japan.

The Lionesses on the other hand have struggled their way through much of the groups and the knockouts, playing remarkably tight games against the likes of Haiti, Denmark and Nigeria.

While England are technically undefeated, they have at times looked suspect to defeat and this match against Spain will no doubt prove to be their toughest test yet.

Lauren James is back after serving her suspension, and may well feature in the game, albeit perhaps not in the starting XI.

Her goals helped England to progress through some tough group games and her input could be helpful in tough situations.

The Lionesses are theoretically the better side, but as we all know the English struggle in finals and this could open the door for La Rojita.

This will be an exceptional game to cap off what has no doubt been the biggest and best tournament for the Women’s game in living memory.