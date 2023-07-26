Our expert takes you through the best Women’s World Cup betting offers and free bets to use on the tournament as it carries on.

The Women’s World Cup is well underway already and many teams already look to be making good on the faith of their fans and the bookmakers faith in them. Will the USWNT take their sixth title or can the Lionesses roar their way to highest honour in football.

With the tournament ongoing we have gone through and compiled the best betting offers and free bet bonuses, that you can then use to play on the Women’s World Cup.

The Best Women’s World Cup Betting Offer

Top 5 Women’s World Cup Betting Offer

The Women’s World Cup is not only the biggest event in all women’s football but is also the biggest international tournament of the summer. And with it being its biggest edition ever, there are loads of different betting offers and free bets to claim.

We have gone through and compiled this list of the top five betting offers around that you can then claim and use right now when playing in the Women's World Cup.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet provides what is possibly the best free bet offer around. Letting players claim £30 in free bets from a mere 5p qualifying bet. Yes, just a 5p initial stake can allow players to claim a truly massive £30.

This boasts an impressive return of around 60000%, the highest amount among any and all other bookmakers around. And this is why they are the best and top our list.

To be able to claim this all new customers need to do is sign up, deposit and place their 5p bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00). Once this is settled then users are credited with their £30 in free bets.

Players do not even need a promo code to be able to do this, meaning all new users can claim this without accidentally missing out because they forgot to enter a promo code.

This Sky Bet welcome bonus is truly one of the best around and well worth claiming, especially if you’re looking to play on their Women’s World Cup markets.

Get the Sky Bet new customer offer

William Hill

William Hill also brings their new players a great sign up offer, but it is only available for those signing up via their mobile app. Users can claim a massive £40 in free bets and these can then of course be used on their considerable Women’s World Cup offerings.

All customers need to do is sign up via their app, deposit and place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50). Then users are able to claim their £40 in free bets.

This is the highest amount of free bets able to be claimed with any betting site's welcome offer and therefore is well worth it.

William Hill also brings some impressively wide Women’s World Cup betting markets, with all of the games, and some great in game provisions, even including some things like shots on target, tackles and more.

Get your William Hill promo code

bet365

New customers are able to claim £30 in free bets with bet365 when using the promo code ‘365GOAL’. These can then be used on their considerable Women’s World Cup markets, as they provide one of the best betting options for this tournament.

It must be noted that using the promo code does not change the offer in any way and players can still get their £30 in free bets without it.

Players simply need to sign up, enter the promo code, deposit and then place a qualifying bet of £10 and then receive their £30 in free bets.

This is a great offer to claim because of bet365’s impressive Women’s World Cup markets which are by far the widest we have seen. With outrights and individual games, great in match selections and odds, players are treated with choice.

As well as some of the best football promotions around including an acca bonus, substitute insurance, enhanced odds and 2-up early payout, all of which are available for this summer's international.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Betfred

Betfred brings their new players the opportunity to claim a £40 free bonus from a £10 deposit and play, with this bonus comes as £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.

All players need to do is sign up and place this initial £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once this is done you can receive your bonus and then utilise this £30 free bet on their Women’s World Cup markets.

Betfred combines some impressively wide market selections with some of the best football odds around. This is what sets them apart, especially for the World Cup as their prices often surpass many other bookmakers.

Get your BetFred promo code

BetUK

BetUK are a newcomer to the betting scene but still provides their players with an excellent free bet offer and what we feel to be some of the best Women’s World Cup markets out there.

Players are able to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 (1.50). This is a decent level of free bet returned and is comfortably one of the highest amounts around while being par with all others on this list.

Users can then play with these free bet guns on BetUK’s Women’s World Cup offerings, which a really very strong. With the full complement of matches all with great in game selection for results goals over/under, shots and player props. Customers are spoilt for choice.

However, BetUK set themselves further apart by bringing their customers some of the best football odds around, but players need to keep their eye out for them.

Get your BetUK sign up offer

How to Claim your Women’s World Cup Betting Offers

With loads of different betting offers and free bet bonuses able to be climbed for the Women’s World Cup, it can be confusing how to claim some of these.

All you need to do is follow these simple steps, laid out below, to enable you to get your bonus funds, free bets and welcome offers:

Open your bookmakers of choice site or app Hit register, create account or join to start creating your account Enter the personal details it asks for, name, phone number, address Then enter your email, and create a username and password Enter a promo code, if needed, when prompted to Finalise this process Deposit the necessary funds into your account Place the qualifying bet as specified in that betting site's welcome offer You will then receive your funds, once this has been placed or settled Free bets/bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain amount of time

All sign up processes follow this style and are really easy and simple to understand and undertake. This is generally the process required to be followed to create your account and claim your bookmaker's sign up offer.

Types of Women’s World Cup Betting Offers

Free Bets

Free bets are the most common type of betting offer you’re going to come across, with these requiring places to place a qualifying bet and then receive free bets in return.

You will usually need to wager between £5 to £10 to claim your free bets, with your bonus amount ranging anywhere between £10 to £40.

These offers are great, as they allow you a strong amount of free bets in return for a fairly small qualifying stake, with these free bets allowing you to place your wager without the risk of losing your funds if the bet doesn’t win.

Matched Free Bets

Matched free bets require players to place a certain amount on a single game market or bet builder, with you then being able to claim a free bet equal to your original stake up to a certain amount.

These offers will usually come in the form of ‘Bet x Get x’, with you needing to stake a certain amount beforehand, with you then getting a free bet of the same amount.

These can come in the form of welcome offers, however, they are also sometimes offered to existing players as well, with these offers always revolving around a certain match/event.

Deposit Match Offers

Deposit-match offers are a fairly uncommon sign-up offer you'll encounter, however, they're still available via a handful of bookmakers.

This type of offer allows you to claim free bets depending on how much you deposit initially, with the maximum amount you need to deposit to claim the full bonus amount always stated in the offer T&Cs.

An example of a deposit-match offer will usually be written like '50% deposit match up to £50', with this example needing you to deposit £100 to claim the full bonus amount of £50.

Enhanced Odds

Bookmakers will sometimes offer boosted odds on certain markets, with these allowing you to get huge odds on a specific market at sign-up.

An example of this type of offer will see your bookmaker boost the odds of a certain market from 1/1 to 40/1, with these odds only being offered as part of a sign-up offer, with existing players not able to claim these boosted odds.

How to Use your Women’s World Cup Free Bets

Once you have successfully claimed your welcome offer and free bets, there are loads of different betting options available for you to play on.

We have created these tips to give you a bit of inspiration for you to pursue.

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England to Make the Final @3/1 with bet365

Despite suffering from a few key injuries here and there and a disappointing run out against Haiti, the Lionesses are certainly not ones to be underestimated, as the bookies are doing so now.

At 3/1 England are now the third favourite to make the final, behind that of the US and Spain.

However, the English boast one of the most complete squads on the side and some of the best players in the world.

This includes goalkeeper Mary Earps, who looks in form and won the golden glove in last year's Euros. And striker Rachel Daly, who scored at a goal-a-game rate for Aston Villa in last year's WSL.

The Lionesses will have a point to prove and nothing less than the final will be good enough for them.

Sophia Smith Top Goalscorer @5/1 with bet365

The US Women’s National Team are one of the favourites to go far in this tournament and as such, their players should in theory have a better chance of winning the golden boot, as they will get more matches and minutes within which to score.

Sophia Smith seems to be their frontline striker in this tournament so far and already has two goals to her name through one match so far.

Her next opportunity to bag some goals comes against the Netherlands, a decent side in world football, but one that the USWNT will feel comfortable playing against.

Sophia Smith, therefore, looks a likely candidate to earn herself the golden boot with ample opportunities to score, extending deep into the knockout stages.

France to make the Semi-Final @3/1 with bet365

Les Bleues have gotten off to a troublesome start in the tournament drawing to an up-and-coming Jamaican team.

Nevertheless, their talent cannot be underestimated, with some of the most impressive players in the world, with many playing for Olympique Lyonnais, one of the best women’s sides in the world.

The French seem to have been devalued because of their first game performance similar to that of the English, but nevertheless have a decent chance of making it to the semis, especially with a favourable route through the knockouts.

Women's World Cup: Overview

The World Cup is currently entering into its second game week with a few of these groups having completed these already.

The Lionesses have gotten off to a good but shaky start, drafting Haiti 1-0 and securing three points but it was far from convincing.

The English dominated the game but struggled to put any past their defensively staunch backline. They were also obviously uncomfortable with the Haitians' tough embattled style of play, with strong tackles and outmuscling their opponents' rife.

Nevertheless, England emerged victorious, with a fantastic save by keeper Mary Earps helping them hold on to all three points.

Their next match is against Denmark, who are no pushovers, but shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge for the star-studded English team.

However, points are a must for the Lionesses, without them they could find themselves in a precarious position heading into the last group game.

Elsewhere in the group, China and Haiti matchup, both teams sitting with no points up till now. Either side with a win could find themselves in a good position to qualify for the knockouts.

Ireland sadly has lost their first two matches at the tournament and looks unlikely to go through. But you never know, results could go their way and three points on the last day could see them scrape through by the skin of their teeth.