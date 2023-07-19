Our expert guides you through the best Women’s World Cup betting apps to use when betting on the tournament via your mobile or tablet.

Betting apps have become one of the most popular ways to bet on football in the UK in recent years, with almost all UK bookmakers boasting a betting app for you to use for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

We’ve gone through and compiled a list of the best Women’s World Cup betting apps you can use when betting on the tournament over the next few weeks.

The Best Women’s World Cup Betting Apps

Top 5 Women’s World Cup Betting Apps

bet365

bet365’s betting app is second to none when it comes to betting on the Women’s World Cup, boasting an ease of navigation that surpasses many other bookmakers, making it very easy to find markets, place bets and access their promotions.

Their football markets for the Women’s World Cup are also great, with bet365 letting you bet on everything from the winners of the tournament to creating bet builders for specific matches.

They offer one of the best sets of football promotions around, ranging from odds boosts to substitution insurance, all of which will be available when betting on the Women’s World Cup.

bet365 finished 3rd in this year's UK Bookmakers Awards for market selection, which means they’re to provide players with one of the most varied sets of betting options for the tournament.

bet365 also offers an excellent live streaming service that we believe should include many of the WWC matches, letting you watch them as long as you have a funded account.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Operator WWC Odds App Speed Welcome Offer WWC Streaming iOS and Android Compatible bet365 4/5 5/5 4/5 4/5 Yes

Betfred

Betfred’s app is remarkably easy to use, with players having no difficulty navigating their various sections and finding all of the betting markets they have to offer.

Their football markets are exceptionally very strong, with players being able to bet on everything from match results, goals and corners as well as a huge range of player and game props.

Betfred finished in 6th in this year's Bookmaker Awards for football odds, higher than almost everyone on this list, with this set to translate into their WWC markets.

Players will also be able to access live commentary for all of the games, as well as an impressive stats and data section helping players to get informed about their bets.

Get your Betfred promo code

Operator WWC Odds App Speed Welcome Offer WWC Streaming iOS and Android Compatible Betfred 5/5 5/5 4/5 3/5 Yes

Sky Bet

Sky Bet’s app is exemplary, with players being easily able to find odds and prices for all markets, with their dedicated menus making their app very user-friendly.

Their WWC betting options allow players to bet on everything from the potential winners of the tournament and create cross-game accumulators, as well as single-match bet builders.

Despite the fact that Sky Bet finished 20th in the Bookmaker Awards for football odds, we have found that they more often than not offer impressive price boots and odds enhancements which more than make up for this.

They also provide one of the most comprehensive live streaming services around, allowing users to tune in to a range of Women’s World Cup games whilst the tournament is ongoing.

Get your Sky Bet new customer offer

Operator WWC Odds App Speed Welcome Offer WWC Streaming iOS and Android Compatible Sky Bet 4/5 4/5 5/5 5/5 Yes

William Hill

William Hill’s betting app proves to be very impressive across the board, with it being easier than ever for users to navigate and find the markets they want to bet thanks to their specialised menus.

Their Women’s World Cup betting markets are also excellent, allowing users to create in-game bet builders and cross-match accumulators, as well as giving them the chance to bet on a range of outright markets as well.

William Hill ranked 1st among all other competitors in terms of their market selections in this year's UK Bookmakers Awards, meaning they’ll provide bettors with wide and varied odds and selections for the Women’s World Cup.

Players should also be able to make full use of their live streaming and updates, allowing them to stay up to date with all the live matches.

Get your William Hill promo code

Operator WWC Odds App Speed Welcome Offer WWC Streaming iOS and Android Compatible William Hill 4/5 3/5 5/5 4/5 Yes

Unibet

Unibet’s app represents an excellent option in terms of overall user experience as it proves to be remarkably easy to navigate and use when attempting to find markets, place bets or access promotions.

Unibet excels when it comes to betting on the Women’s World Cup, especially when you consider they offer some of the best and most competitive odds around, shown by their 3rd place finish in the football odds category at this year's UK Bookmaker Awards.

Other betting apps may see their odds and markets become increasingly limited for the WWC, however Unibet will offset this and provide their usual impressive odds for all users.

Players can bet on everything from match results, corners, goals and bookings to a range of outright markets, as well as a plethora of in-play markets to boot.

Get your Unibet sign up offer

Operator WWC Odds App Speed Welcome Offer WWC Streaming iOS and Android Compatible Unibet 5/5 4/5 5/5 2/5 Yes

What makes a top Women’s World Cup betting app?

Almost every single bookmaker boasts a betting app, and given this, it can be difficult to tell which apps are the best and why.

We’ve gone through and produced a list of all the factors you should look out for when choosing a Women’s World Cup betting app to stake with during the tournament.

Sign-Up Offer

Sign up offers are incredibly important to all users, as these allow you to get the most value possible when signing up.

The best sign up offers will give players free bets after placing a qualifying bet, with the free bet amount ranging from £10 to £40 depending on the bookmaker you’re using.

These are great as they allow you to test out each bookmaker without the risk of losing any of your funds, with the best apps out there allowing you to claim their welcome offer via both their app and site.

Range of Markets

A range of betting markets is very important and is something all the top WWC betting apps will offer.

Players don’t want to be limited in what they can bet on and want to be able to bet on a whole host of markets when it comes to the Women’s World Cup.

The most popular markets include player props such as shots, shots on target, passes, tackles and fouls, with all the best apps out there letting you bet on all these markets for the WWC.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting is a huge part of the online betting landscape, with all of the best betting apps having a top-of-the-range live betting hub you can use for your live WWC bets.

The best apps will update their markets and odds as quickly as possible as bettors will want to be able to bet on each game as it progresses.

Their in-play section should be very easy to navigate and simple to use, as this will allow users to find the exact live markets they want to bet on quickly and easily.

Live Streaming

All of the top Women’s World Cup betting apps should offer some form of streaming for all the games taking place each day.

Live streaming has risen in popularity in recent years, thus having access to live streams for the WWC is more important than ever.

This is because it allows users to stay up to date with how their bets may be doing and how the game itself is playing out, or to get further inspired.

The best betting sites for live streaming are bet365 and Sky Bet, with both of these just requiring you to have a funded account in order to tune in.

How to sign up with a Women’s World Cup betting app

It’s very easy to sign up with a betting app and get involved with the Women’s World Cup, with you just needing to follow these steps in order to do so:

Download your betting app via the Apple or Google store Begin the account creation process Input personal info including email, phone number and address Enter a promo/bonus code if needed Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place the required qualifying bet as specified in your welcome offer T&Cs You will then receive your free bet/bonus funds once this has been placed or settled

Best Women’s World Cup betting apps FAQs

What are the best Women’s World Cup betting apps?

All the best bookmaker's offer an app that you can use to bet on the Women’s World Cup ahead of the tournament starting this month.

The likes of bet365 and William Hill are both extremely impressive options to use for your WWC bets, with bookmakers such as Sky Bet and Betfred also excellent choices..

Who are the favourites for the Women’s World Cup?

The USA are favourites for the Women’s World Cup, with England second favourites despite enduring a number of injury troubles.

Spain, Germany and France make up the rest of the favourites to win the tournament this summer ahead of the tournament starting July 20th.

Can you bet on the Women’s World Cup?

All UK bookmakers will allow you to bet on the Women’s World Cup, with the markets you’re able to bet on different depending on the bookmaker you’re using.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup 2023 starts on the 20th of July, with the tournament being co-hosted by both Australia and New Zealand.