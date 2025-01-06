Check out our football expert’s Wolves vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, prior to Monday’s 20:00 Premier League clash (6/1/2025).

Wolves have shown signs of life under their new manager, Vitor Pereira, and have dragged themselves out of the Premier League’s bottom three, but they face a huge task to see off surprise package Nottingham Forest at Molineux on Monday.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest to win @ 11/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Chris Wood to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ryan Yates to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Forest can halt Wolves’ progress

Wolves will be delighted with the start they have made to life under Vitor Pereira after wins over Leicester and Manchester United and a draw at Tottenham have dragged them out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

However, all of those opponents are down on their luck at the moment and this season’s surprise package, Nottingham Forest, provide a much tougher test, particularly as the home side will be without suspended top goalscorer Matheus Cunha, who has been the star of the struggling side.

Forest have won their last five matches, including their last three on the road at United, Brentford and Everton and they are the only team to have beaten leaders Liverpool this season.

Their only away defeats have come at Arsenal and champions Manchester City, and there looks a strong chance they will claim their seventh away win of the season as manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to his former club.

Wood has been a star for Tricky Trees

One Forest regular who has played a huge role in guiding them into third spot in the Premier League has been striker Chris Wood, who scored his 11th goal of the season in their 2-0 win at Everton on Sunday.

The New Zealander has been dominant in recent away games, having three efforts on goal in each of his last two away games, and he was a real handful for Wolves in August’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground, where he scored the home side’s goal and had three efforts on target.

He should play another key role in the Molineux meeting and looks like an attractive price to add to his goal tally.

Yates should be in the thick of the battle

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates missed the win at Goodison after picking up five bookings, and the 27-year-old may not have to wait long for his sixth.

He has committed 33 fouls in his 13 league starts for the Garibaldis this season and has caught the referees’ attention in recent away matches, having committed three fouls in the win at Brentford and six in the 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in the away game before that.

This looks set to be a competitive game in the middle of the park, and Yates could easily receive another caution.

