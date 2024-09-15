Wolves vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Magpies in line for away success

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips and predictions ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips and predictions ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at 16:30.

Newcastle are yet to hit their straps this season but find themselves unbeaten this season heading into Sunday's showdown against Wolves at Molineux, which is a run of three away games in a row for the Magpies.

Wolves vs Newcastle Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Newcastle to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

Bet Builder: Joao Gomes and Joelinton to be booked @ 8/1 with bet365

Magpies to enjoy West Midlands trip

Newcastle have been nowhere near their best in the opening exchanges of the season but they have still managed to amass seven points from three games, with home wins over Southampton and Tottenham coming either side of a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

A penalty shootout victory over Nottingham Forest has also seen the north-east outfit progress to the third round of the EFL Cup and manager Eddie Howe will be hoping his side can start moving through the gears as the club aim to get back into the Champions League.

The Magpies were poor away from home in the first half of last season, collecting just five points from nine matches, but they improved at the turn of the year and took 15 points from a possible 30 on offer.

Howe's troops have looked better on the road and they head to Molineux, a stadium they have lost at just once in their last 10 trips, to take on a Wolves side that they are unbeaten against in the last five meetings.

Wolves have endured a tough start to the campaign, losing 2-0 at Arsenal before being thumped 6-2 at home to Chelsea, but they did manage to get their first point on the board with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Gary O'Neil's side have lost five of their last six home matches in the league and they could be in for further disappointment against Newcastle.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Isak to stay in the goal hunt

Swedish international Alexander Isak bagged his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Tottenham and he took that momentum into the international break, scoring twice against Azerbaijan and once against Estonia.

The 24-year-old has scored the opening goal in both of his previous appearances against Wolves and he can set the tone with the first strike at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 2: Alexander Isak to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

Midfield duo to fall foul of the referee

Wolves and Newcastle haven't been afraid to get stuck in this season, with both sides picking up eight yellow cards, and two players have been in the thick of the action more than most.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton and his Wolves counterpart, Joao Gomes, have committed the joint-highest fouls in the division with 10 and the pair have been shown two yellows each.

Expect the duo to do more of the dirty work on Sunday and rack up their third bookings of the campaign.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 3: Bet Builder: Joao Gomes and Joelinton to be booked @ 8/1 with bet365