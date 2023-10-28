Wolves vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Improving Wolves can hold Magpies

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Wolves have already beaten Manchester City at home this season and are also expected to make life difficult for top-five hopefuls Newcastle at Molineux.

Wolves vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Matheus Cunha to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Craig Dawson to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

Newcastle’s progress to be checked at Molineux

Newcastle have been in fine form in the Premier League recently, winning four of their last five games to move up to sixth in the table, three points behind Aston Villa in fifth.

However, Wednesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Dortmund in the Champions League may have knocked their confidence and they face an improving Wolves side who are unbeaten in their last four league games.

Wolves showcased just how difficult a venue Molineux can be for visiting teams with that victory over champions City last month. And the Magpies’ away form this season leaves a lot to be desired, with just one win from five in all competitions.

Therefore, the best a jaded Newcastle may get is a point against Gary O’Neil’s side, who will be keen to build on last weekend’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

The hosts started the campaign poorly with four defeats in their first five games, but performances were better than some results suggested and Wolves should not be afraid to take the game to Newcastle.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 1: Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Cunha can catch the eye again

Matheus Cunha has been the focal point of Wolves’ frontline this season with the Brazilian deployed centrally by O’Neil as he looks to get on the end of chances created by in-form duo Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto.

He has scored twice this term, against Crystal Palace in September and then last week at the Vitality Stadium, and he looked particularly sharp at Bournemouth, where he managed four shots on target.

The 24-year-old is 17/2 to notch first at Molineux but the 3/1 about him scoring at any time on Saturday appeals more.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 2: Matheus Cunha to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Dawson charged with keeping Magpies’ attack quiet

Wolves defender Craig Dawson has been booked three times already this season and the experienced centre-back could find himself in the referee’s notebook again as he attempts to keep Newcastle’s exciting attacking talent at bay.

The Magpies have plenty of pacy and tricky players capable of drawing fouls from the opposition like Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron, while strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak will also need to be watched closely by Dawson and co.

Wolves vs Newcastle Tip 3: Craig Dawson to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365.