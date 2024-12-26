Get three Wolves vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 17:30 Premier League (26/12/2024).

United were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at the weekend and will be looking for a response against Wolves, who are targeting a second straight win under their new head coach, Vitor Pereira.

Wolves vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 9/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bruno Fernandes to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Joao Gomes to be carded @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

United can muster a Molineux victory

Manchester United were heavily booed after Sunday’s 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth but they can give their long suffering fans some post-Christmas cheer by defeating Wolves at Molineux.

There is a huge task ahead for United manager Ruben Amorim, who inherited a team in 13th place and has been unable to lift them any higher in his opening month of matches.

However, there has been a noticeable shift to a more front foot approach and it may start to pay dividends over the next few weeks.

Amorim’s side made too many defensive errors at the weekend and were punished by one of the league’s most confident teams.

But they face an easier task against third-bottom Wolves, who may struggle to back up their 3-0 triumph at Leicester.

Vitor Pereira’s first game in the Wolves hotseat could not have gone much better but it may be too early to assume that the team’s problems are behind them.

Wolves have the Premier League’s worst defensive record (40 goals conceded) and will be up against better players than was the case at the King Power Stadium.

United have notched at least two goals in each of their last three away matches and another free-scoring road trip can deliver maximum points.

Wolves vs Manchester United Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 9/10 with bet365

Fernandes flair could hold the key

Bruno Fernandes has responded as well as anyone to Amorim’s arrival and has a huge role to play in guiding United to a more respectable league position.

The Portuguese has netted six goals since Erik ten Hag’s departure and he looks a tempting 13/5 wager to increase his tally in the West Midlands.

Wolves vs Manchester United Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Frequent fouls may cost Gomes

Wolves are going to have to fight tooth and nail to climb away from the lower end of the table and a lot of their competitive edge hinges on combative midfielder Joao Gomes, who enjoys the physical side of the game.

Gomes has already served a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation and there could be plenty more cautions in the pipeline for the 23-year-old, whose foul count (39) is the highest in the division.

Wolves vs Manchester United Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be carded @ 21/10 with bet365