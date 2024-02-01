Wolves vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Wolves to keep United at bay

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of the Premier League on Thursday night.

Wolves will look to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Wolves vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Wolves win @ 13/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Matheus Cunha to score or assist @ 11/10 with bet365

Gary O'Neil's side have been the surprise package in the league so far, obliterating the pre-season expectations that suggested they would be relegated, and they will fancy their chances of beating a Manchester United team that have won just one in their previous six in the league.

Wolves should be a tough nut to crack

Instead of looking over their shoulder like many expected them to be, Wolves can climb above Manchester United and into the top half of the table with a win on Thursday.

O'Neil's men have defied the odds and played some brilliant football to move to within six points of the top six.

The Midlands outfit are unbeaten in seven in all competitions, while at home, they have not lost any of their previous nine.

Erik ten Hag's outfit have struggled for form in the Premier League, and they have only won one of their previous six in the competition.

Away from home, they have lost three in four in the Premier League, and Wolves' recent form suggests they should be able to get at least a draw, but the value lies with the win market.

Goals should come at a premium at Molineux

United's recent away form in the Premier League should have kept Ten Hag up at night, with the Red Devils only troubling the scoresheet once in their games against Newcastle United, Liverpool, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Recent FA Cup wins have at least reduced the pressure on Ten Hag's shoulders, but those wins came against lower-league opposition in Wigan Athletic and Newport County.

Wolves have not been watertight at the back, but they have kept successive clean sheets in the Premier League, and United may once again start the game without striker Marcus Rashford as the club deals with an "internal disciplinary matter".

Cunha to lead the charge for Wolves

Wolves were tipped to struggle in the final third this season, but they have worked well as a unit and shared the goals around the squad.

Sixteen of their 30 league goals have come from Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha, with the latter scoring six of those.

The Brazilian has led the line brilliantly this season, and he is Wolves' talisman while Hwang is with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Cunha has been directly involved in seven goals across his last six appearances at home in all competitions, and if anyone can give the United defence problems, it is the former Atletico Madrid forward.

