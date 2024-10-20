Our football expert offers his Wolves vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash, at 14:00 (20/10/2024).

Wolves extended their losing streak to five matches in all competitions after their 5-3 defeat at Brentford last time out and life for under-fire manager Gary O’Neil does not get any easier this weekend when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Molineux.

Wolves vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win and Both Teams to Score @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Erling Haaland to have over 2.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

Joao Gomes to be carded @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign-up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Champions to capitalise on hosts’ defensive issues

With City yet to lose in all competitions and Wolves having lost each of their last five matches, all signs point towards the reigning champions putting another three points on the board on Sunday.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men have not been at their resolute best at the back this season with the Citizens conceding in each of their last seven games against domestic opposition.

This could open the door for the hosts, who have netted in each of their last six despite failing to win, however a goal may be as good as it gets for O’Neil’s men and their problems at the back may well see Wolves go winless once again.

Wolves vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win and Both Teams to Score @ 13/8 with bet365

Haaland can cause havoc once again

Erling Haaland already has 10 Premier League goals this season - more than the total tallies of 10 clubs in the division - and his impressive scoring feats means that backing the Norwegian to score provides little value.

The shots on target market, therefore, could prove to be a more lucrative option and the 24-year-old looks a strong bet to test the Wolves goal on at least three occasions.

Haaland has registered 22 on target efforts in the league this season, which is an average of 3.15 per 90 minutes and, against the division’s leakiest defence, he could find plenty of space to try his luck.

Wolves v Man City Tip 2: Erling Haaland to have over 2.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

Difficult day at the office for Gomes

The visitors will be expected to dominate possession in Sunday's encounter and so the Wolves midfield could be in for a tiring afternoon.

The hosts will be looking to disrupt the flow of CIty’s passing game whenever possible and one man who likes to get stuck in is Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian leads the way for Wolves in fouls committed (17) and he also has picked up three yellow cards.

Against the best side in the division, the 23-year-old will be eager to make his presence felt and this could see him get his name into the referee’s notebook.

Wolves vs Man City Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be carded @ 7/4 with bet365

Wolves vs Man City Odds

Wolves Win Draw Man City Win 7/1 5/1 1/3