Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips on the first game of today's afternoon Premier League card.

Liverpool will be hoping to go top of the Premier League, for a few hours at least, by winning the early Saturday game at Molineux.

They are in good form with ten points on the board and face a Wolves' side who many tipped to struggle and have done little to allay that sentiment over the first month of term.

Wolves vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool/Both Teams to Score @ 13/8 with bet365

Liverpool highest scoring half – First half @ 21/10 with bet365

Nelson Semedo to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365

Wolves can play their part in lunchtime goals feast

The international break came at a good time for Wolves, who needed a reset after losing three of their first four matches.

And it came at a bad time for Jurgen Klopp, who didn't need to see his players globetrotting after an excellent start to the campaign with ten points from a possible 12 on the board.

Liverpool fans are also seemingly wary about playing in the early Saturday slot but this looks like a golden opportunity for the Reds to jump to the top of the table, maybe just for a couple of hours.

Expect a Liverpool win, what would be their fourth in a row, but also expect both teams to score.

Wolves were terribly impotent around the box last season – no team scored fewer goals.

So the fact that they have already bagged four in four under new boss Gary O'Neil might hint at a more positive outlook. Indeed, they are unloading 15.5 shots per game, the ninth-highest total in the division.

And they will be pleased to see Virgil van Dijk is a non-runner through suspension, so Wolves, in front of their own fans, can land a blow or two.

The problem is that Liverpool, who take 16.3 shots per game and have scored nine goals, will be queuing up to convert multiple chances and have to be fancied to take a few.

In Liverpool's last six away games in the league, they have scored 18 goals and shipped eight. Expect thrills and goals.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool/Both Teams to Score @ 13/8 with bet365

Klopp's fast starters to trap in style once again

If we know anything about Liverpool it is that they are quick out of the blocks.

Jurgen Klopp has a quintet of world-class forwards at his disposal this season, so maybe the pressure is on Mo Salah and the other two starters knowing that if they don't find the net early, the German has quality options on the bench.

Whatever, the reality is that five of their nine goals have been scored in the first period of their four matches. And their highest-scoring half has been the first half in three of those.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 2: Liverpool highest scoring half – First half @ 21/10 with bet365

Nelson can navigate his way on to the naughty step

It is likely to be a backs-to-the-wall effort for Wolves for long periods with plenty of last-ditch tackles and doubtless the odd yellow card.

And if there is a good candidate for an Old Gold yellow it surely has to be Nelson Semedo.

Booked in each of his two matches, in the 1-0 win at Everton and 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace, he is one of four players in the Premier League to have hit double figures for fouls this term. And with 11 yellows last season, his name is a regular entry to any referee's notebook.

Wolves vs Liverpool Tip 3: Nelson Semedo to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365